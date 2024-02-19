Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Title Track OUT: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s party anthem is full of swag and bromance

As the release date of the highly anticipated film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan approaches, the excitement reaches new heights with the launch of its first song. Shot against the breathtaking backdrop of the Roman theatre in Jerash, Abu Dhabi, the song is a visual spectacle, setting the stage for a blockbuster. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's on-screen bromance takes center stage, radiating infectious energy and charisma. The track promises to be a party anthem, amplifying the film's buzz. With the mesmerizing location and dynamic duo, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is gearing up to be a cinematic extravaganza, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its release.

Listen to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title track here