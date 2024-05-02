Heyy Babyy: Remember Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan's co-star Angel? Know how she looks now

It's been 17 years since Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, and Vidya Balan took us on a laughter-filled ride with Heyy Babyy. But even more than the lead stars of the comedy film, we remember the little girl who played Angel. Her infectious smile lives in the hearts of the audience rent-free.

The impact of her character is such that despite knowing it's been 17 years, it's tough to realize that the girl who played it in real life must have also grown up. We are talking about Juanna Sanghvi, who played a newborn girl, Angel, in Heyy Babyy but is now a grown-up teenager with the same cute smile on her face.

Heyy Babyy fame Juanna Sanghvi is a grown-up now

Juanna Sanghvi, who played the newborn girl of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's characters in Heyy Babyy, is a grown-up now and is winning social media with her cute smile. Pictures of the adorable teenager after her birthday celebrations with friends in 2020 are doing rounds on social media all over again, and fans can't stop asking for her return to the films.

"Her comeback will hits different in Bollywood nd her fans," wrote a fan. Another fan commented, "Just look at her beautiful smile.. She is still so cute nd adorable..."

"Today also she is very very cute and sweet and beautiful," commented an admirer.

More about Heyy Babyy

The 2007 film revolved around three best friends who are playboys. Their lives take a turn when someone leaves a newborn girl at their door along with a note saying, 'Take care of your daughter.' As they try to find who among them is the girl's father and her mother, they have to go through a rollercoaster of emotions.

Directed by Sajid Khan, the film had Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, and Vidya Balan in the lead, along with Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. The film also featured a guest appearance, Shah Rukh Khan, who is still remembered by the fans.

Heyy Babyy was released in cinemas on Aug 24, 2007, and proved to be a commercial success.

