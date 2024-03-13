Did you know Alia Bhatt craved THIS Bengali sweet when she was pregnant with daughter Raha?

Many key events took place in 2022. But among them was the wedding of the most sought-after couple of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The couple got married in April 2022 in a traditional ceremony at their apartment in Mumbai. Soon after, the actress got pregnant and delivered their first child, a daughter they named Raha Kapoor in November of the same year. Now, celebrity nutritionist Suman Agarwal revealed one special Indian dessert that the actress craved throughout her pregnancy. Read on to know more.

Celebrity nutritionist reveals the special sweet Alia Bhatt craved when she was expecting Raha

It is their fashion sense or diet and lifestyle; fans want to know every minute detail about their favorite celebrity. Hence, when Alia Bhatt got pregnant with her first child with actor Ranbir Kapoor, people started searching for her pregnancy diet plan and wanted to know from where she was buying her maternity clothes. Last month, celebrity nutritionist Suman Agarwal was in a podcast with 9 & beyond-The Pregnancy Podcast show. During the chat with the host, she revealed that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress craved Kolkata’s Nolen Gud Sandesh throughout her pregnancy.

Not just a nutritionist, Suman is also a founder of a company that specializes in making healthy and nutritious sweets. While talking about dealing with pregnancy cravings, Suman Agarwal recalled that Alia used to regularly call for the Bengali sweet. She said, “So, I remember, throughout Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy she used to call for our Gud Sandesh which is Kolkata’s Nolen Gud Sandesh. Throughout the pregnancy, we have supplied that to her.”. Agarwal also went on to explain the nutritional benefits of Indian sweets and desi ingredients for expecting mothers.

Alia Bhatt recalls being ‘full-blown pregnant’ with Raha when she joined the team of Poacher

Alia went on to being the executive producer of the investigative crime series Poacher. During the trailer launch of the show, the actress recalled being ‘full-blown pregnant’ with Raha Kapoor when she joined the team. She said, “So, fun story which I’ve never said before. Richie and I met back in 2022. I was full-blown pregnant, just about to pop, yeah very close to popping. We spoke about everything under the sun, we spoke about parenting, we spoke about just cinema, movies, art, and in that meeting, he took me to the world of Poacher.”

