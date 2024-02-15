Poacher: Did you know Alia Bhatt was ‘full-blown’ pregnant with Raha when she joined Richie Mehta's crime series

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly an exceptional talent in Bollywood. Over the years, she has positioned herself amongst the top actresses with her choice of roles. Taking a step ahead in her professional career, she is yet again ready to treat her fans with the highly anticipated investigative crime series Poacher, backed by her. Just a while back, the trailer of the series was launched in Mumbai and released on social media platforms. During the conversation, the actress shared extensively about how she came on board as the executive producer.

The long-anticipated series Poacher has been generating significant attention for the past few days. Adding to the excitement, the makers introduced fans to the world of Poacher which stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

Alia Bhatt recalls being pregnant with Raha while she joined Poacher

During the trailer launch, the executive producer of the series, Alia Bhatt shed light on how she joined director Richie Mehta’s investigative crime series. She recalled while she joined the series, she was ‘full-blown pregnant’ with Raha.

She said, “So, fun story which I’ve never said before. Richie and I met back in 2022. I was full-blown pregnant, just about to pop, yeah very close to popping. We spoke about everything under the sun, we spoke about parenting, we spoke about just cinema, movies, art, and in that meeting, he took me to the world of Poacher.”

She further continues by sharing how ‘flabbergasted’ to know that the series was based on true events. She recalled the director sharing the first two episodes of the series, leading her to watch the entire show.

“Firstly I was flabbergasted it was all based on true events, and then we kept talking. He was gracious enough to share the first two episodes, and then I watched the whole show. Heaping praise on the series, she said, “But forget the executive producer, I just responded as a person. When I saw the show, I couldn’t stop watching it. It’s a binge, and how. You can’t take your eyes off the screen; you can’t take away yourself from these characters.”

Alia Bhatt lauds the cast and the director of Poacher

She went on to laud the entire star cast including Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who called Nimisha Sajayan ‘outstanding’ and Roshan Mathew whom she had the ‘honor of working’ with ‘unbelievable’. The actress opined that the actors hold one’s attention to the screen.

In addition to this, she also appreciated the director Richie Mehta who narrated the story ‘beautifully’. She expressed her belief by stating that the story moved her ‘emotionally’ and ‘physically’ so much so that she went on to ask Mehta about what could she do for the venture. Furthermore, Alia stated that through her production house that want to narrate the stories that could move and impact the audiences. She also hopes to stir some sort of conversation after watching their product.

About Poacher

The eagerly awaited crime series, Poacher, will be an eight-episodic crime drama, based on true events. It stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in the important roles and narrates the story of uncovering of the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. It is bankrolled by Oscar-winning production company QC Entertainment and created, written, and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, with Alia Bhatt serving as the Executive Producer.

Poacher will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 23, 2024. It will be released in multiple languages including Malayalam, Hindi, and English.

