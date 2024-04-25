Ileana D'Cruz says THIS on mother's guilt; gushes over beau Michael Dolan for being great support

Ileana D'Cruz is currently enjoying the success of her recent release Do Aur Do Pyaar. Amidst all the rave reviews, the actress recently had a candid chat about her personal life featuring her son Koa Phoenix Dolan, and beau Michael Dolan, and also addressed suffering from mom guilt.

Ileana said that Michael has been a great support to her and also added that mom's guilt never fades away as she shared a recent experience.

Ileana D'Cruz on suffering from mom guilt

Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan welcomed their baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan in 2023. In an exclusive chat with India Today, the new mommy shared her clear opinion on whether she has learned to embrace her mom's guilt. Calling it very hard, the actress said that mom's guilt never really goes away.

Sharing a recent experience, she added that when she was driving back home and her child was screaming in the back seat, the actress pulled over at one point, went back to him, held him for a bit, and tried to calm him down, but the minute she put him back in his car seat again, he started to scream.

"I had to drive with him crying in the back seat for at least 10 minutes before he went to sleep because he was so tired. I got home and I cried. I cried so much, and my husband was like, 'listen, it's okay'. I felt like the worst parent in the world with my child crying in the back seat. But I couldn't help it. I just had to get home, because I knew the sooner I got home, the calmer he'd be. So, I feel like mom's guilt really doesn't go away," Ileana narrated.

When asked if she would be okay leaving her child home when returning to work, Ileana said that she would love to come back to work and would never be okay leaving her child, but with her husband around, she is more than happy and comfortable leaving him with Michael and added that he is the best dad.

"Mike's a very hands-on father, and I'd be completely okay to leave my boy with him for a bit while I work. So, I think that's quite a possibility, but how soon will it happen, I'm not really sure. I do plan to come back," she said.

Ileana D'Cruz praises Michael Dolan and his support to her

Even though the actress is lip-locked about her private life, she opened up about her beau. When asked how he has been a support, Ileana got emotional. Confirming her marriage to Michael, she stated, “Married life is going beautifully. It’s really hard to say what I love about him the most. I'll have to really think, because I feel like every time I come up with an answer, there's something else that you know trumps that the next day."

Sharing how he has seen the actress through her worst times and also some of her best times as well, the Barfi actress added that Dolan has been her constant support of love. "Weirdly, it is exactly like the dialogue from ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, he shows up every day," she added.

More about Do Aur Do Pyaar

Do Aur Do Pyaar also featured Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Helmed by director Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film is produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla and is currently running in theaters.

