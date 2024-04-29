Ileana D’Cruz feels a lot of her work has gone 'unnoticed'; says, 'I don't feel like I've received my due

Ileana D'Cruz marked her comeback on the big screen with Do Aur Do Pyaar, co-starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The movie hit theaters on April 19, 2024. The Shirsha Guha Thakurta directorial opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Now, in a recent interview, the Barfi actress opened up on getting the due she deserves as an actor in the industry.

Ileana D'Cruz on getting her due in the industry

In a recent interview with Indiatoday.in, Ileana D'Cruz was asked if she feels she has not received her due in the industry, Ileana mentioned, "If I'm being completely honest, no, I don't feel like I've received my due. I definitely feel that a lot of the work that I've done has kind of gone unnoticed. And I don't know why."

Ileana D'Cruz's personal front

In an earlier interview with India Today, the actress got candid about her personal life featuring her son Koa Phoenix Dolan, and beau Michael Dolan, and also addressed suffering from mom guilt. Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan welcomed their baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan in 2023. the new mommy shared her clear opinion on whether she has learned to embrace her mom's guilt. Calling it very hard, the actress said that mom's guilt never really goes away.

Sharing a recent experience, she added that when she was driving back home and her child was screaming in the back seat, the actress pulled over at one point, went back to him, held him for a bit, and tried to calm him down, but the minute she put him back in his car seat again, he started to scream.

Ileana D'Cruz lauds Michael Dolan and his support to her

Even though the actress is lip-locked about her private life, she opened up about her beau. When asked how he has been a support, Ileana got emotional. Confirming her marriage to Michael, she stated, “Married life is going beautifully. It’s really hard to say what I love about him the most. I'll have to really think, because I feel like every time I come up with an answer, there's something else that you know trumps that the next day."

Sharing how he has seen the actress through her worst times and also some of her best times as well, the Barfi actress added that Dolan has been her constant support of love.

