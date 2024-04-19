Vidya Balan is back to entertain her audience with her film Do Aur Do Pyaar which also stars Pratik Gandhi. Devon Ke Dev Mahadev fame Mohit Raina recently watched the film and showered praise on it. The actor took to his social media to appreciate the film.

It has been quite a long time since Mohit Raina appeared on the television screens. However, his social media activity often catches the attention of his fans. So, his review of Do Aur do Pyaar grabbed our eyeballs, too. Mohit shared that he was impressed by Vidya Balan's onscreen performance in the movie and mentioned how Do Aur Do Pyaar depicts a sweet tale of love.

Mohit Raina lauds Vidya Balan for her performance

The Devon Ke Dev Mahadev fame took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Saw DADP, a beautiful take on love. As always @balanvidya shines and @pratikgandhiofficial his ease on screen is fab. Please do go and watch it tomorrow in theatres, you will really enjoy a nuanced gem. made by the markers of my fav film Tumhari Sulu @atulkasbekar @tanujgarg and fav @applausesocial @sameern And directed by talented @shirshagt. Give it lot of people."

Check out Mohit Raina's story here:

Before its theatrical release on April 19, the makers hosted a star-studded screening of Do Aur Do Pyaar. Touted as a romantic comedy film, it stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Helmed by debutant director Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the rom-com narrates the story of couples tied in loveless marriages.

About Mohit Raina's work in the industry

Mohit Raina became a household name owing to his divine portrayal of Lord Shiva in the mythological show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. However, he has also done soap operas, including Chehra and Ganga Kii Dheej. He ventured into Hindi films and appeared in Uri - The Surgical Strike and Shiddat, among others.

