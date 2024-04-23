EXCLUSIVE: Do Aur Do Pyaar's Sendhil Ramamurthy finds Alia Bhatt 'terrific'; says family ‘freaked out’ over him working with Vidya Balan

American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy recently featured in the role of Vikram in the Bollywood rom-com Do Aur Do Pyaar. The film, co-starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Ileana D’Cruz, is a take on modern relationships.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sendhil revealed his admiration for Alia Bhatt. He also recalled his family “freaking out” over his collaboration with Vidya in the film Do Aur Do Pyaar.

Do Aur Do Pyaar actor Sendhil Ramamurthy showers praise on Alia Bhatt

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sendhil Ramamurthy revealed actors he wished to collaborate with in the future. Taking Alia Bhatt’s name, he stated, “Alia Bhatt, I would love to work with her. I think she's terrific.” He also mentioned Radhika Apte, saying, “I didn't get any scenes with her in Shor in the City, and I think she's an incredible actress. She's so, so good.”

Speaking about his desire to work with Vidya Balan again, Sendhil expressed, "We talk about trying to find a project that we can work on together again. It was such a fruitful working experience with her. I just loved being on the sets with her."

Discussing the genres he desired to explore in cinema, Sendhil said, “I just like to do something different, any role that challenges me, and as far as genres, I love doing comedy. I would love to try my hand at a kind of physical comedy.”

Sendhil also shared his experience in the Bollywood industry: “I loved doing Shor in the City and I have loved doing this film as well. I have less expectations from Bollywood because, obviously, I'm an American actor who lives over here, but when the right role comes along, I would love to jump into it.”

Sendhil Ramamurthy recalls how his family reacted to him working with Vidya Balan in Do Aur Do Pyaar

During the chat, Sendhil Ramamurthy discussed the warm welcome he received on the sets, saying, “I wasn't familiar with anyone except for Vidya. I had seen The Dirty Picture, Shakuntala Devi. When I got there, everybody was just so welcoming. I was really kind of blown away. The hospitality that was extended to me was just unreal.”

Recalling his family’s reaction to Do Aur Do Pyaar, Sendhil shared, “I didn't know what to expect with Vidya because she's a big deal. My family here, when they found out I was doing a film with Vidya Balan, were absolutely freaking out, and that's what made me freak out because I didn't know the whole aura surrounding Vidya Balan, but all my family did, and that's when I started to get nervous.”

Talking about Vidya, Sendhil remarked, “And then the first minute I met her, she was just so warm. She just made me feel really at ease. She was just so giving as an actress.” He also shared an incident when Vidya helped him with a scene, expressing, “It was Vikram’s last scene in the film, where Vidya’s character comes and gives him the letter saying that it’s not gonna work out between us, and here's the key back to the flat.”

Sendhil continued, “I was really struggling with it; I didn't know how far to take it. I got up to do a take, and I was standing there, and Vidya came off camera to the side of me, and she just held my hand as I read the letter.”

He mentioned how Vidya made him feel comfortable, saying, “I didn't ask her to do it; she just instinctively knew that this might be of help to me. She held my hand while we did the scene, and that's the take that they used in the film. It was little things like that that Vidya did that made me feel so comfortable with her.”

