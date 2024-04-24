Vidya Balan on nation getting 'more polarized' about religion; 'We did not have a religious identity before'

Vidya Balan is making headlines these days for her latest film, Do Aur Do Pyaar. Her performance in the movie has also been admired by fans and critics.

The actress, who is known for speaking her mind, recently opened up about how India as a country has become more polarized when it comes to religion.

Vidya Balan on the nation being polarized and looking to have a 'religious identity'

While speaking at the podcast Unfiltered with Samdish, Vidya Balan said, “I feel we are definitely more polarized. As a nation, we did not have a religious identity before, but now I don’t know why… It’s not just politics; it is also social media. Because we are all lost in this world and looking for an identity, which we don’t have organically, we are looking for things to attach ourselves to."

Explaining her point, Vidya said that everything has only become about religion and wokeness, and the rise in social media use has made us lonelier than ever. "At a very superficial level, we are attaching ourselves to ideas and concepts conveniently… The world is polarized today, it is not just one country," she said making her point.

The Do Aur Do Pyaar actress also explained why, despite being deeply spiritual, she doesn't donate to building religious structures. She said she would rather donate her money to healthcare, sanitation, and education.

Vidya Balan's work front

After Do Aur Do Pyaar, Vidya Balan will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third part of the successful horror comedy franchise. Vidya will be seen reprising her iconic character, Manjulika. Recently, during an interview with Mid-Day, she opened up about her role and shared that she is not trying to recreate what she did before.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

BB3 is one of the most awaited upcoming Bollywood films. Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead as Rooh Baba and Vidya as Manjulika, the film will also have Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit in the pivotal roles. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy is slated to release on Diwali 2024.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in 2022 and proved to be among the early hit films of Bollywood post-lockdown.

About Do Aur Do Pyaar

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Do Aur Do Pyaar is a romantic comedy centered around married couples. Besides Vidya Balan, the film stars Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla, the movie will see a theatrical release on April 19, 2024.

