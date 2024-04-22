Box Office: Do Aur Do Pyaar has a low opening weekend of Rs 2.25 crores; LSD 2 netts very poor Rs 50 lakh
The box office for the weekend was not too good with the two new releases cumulatively netting less than Rs 3 crores. These collections have come with the aid of the buy one get one offer.
Do Aur Do Pyaar and LSD 2 have very low opening weekends in India
Both Do Aur Do Pyaar and LSD 2 play at a theatre near you
The weekend after Eid continued the poor run of Hindi films in theatres. Two new releases namely Do Aur Do Pyaar starring Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, Vidya Balan and Sendhil Ramamurthy and Dibakar Banerjee's LSD 2 failed to make a mark in their first weekend in Indian theatres as they netted Rs 2.25 crores and Rs 50 lakhs at the box office respectively. The collections have come with the aid of the buy one get one offer, so the theatrical share must be down to the lakhs.
Do Aur Do Pyaar Have A Cumulative Weekend Of Under Rs 3 Crores Nett In India
Do Aur Do Pyaar managed relatively better collections than the sequel film that LSD 2 is but the catch is that the former had a formidable cast too, which the latter didn't. While the nature of both films don't allow them to have bumper weekends, one would still expect a decent turnout if nothing. Here, the films have failed to bring in an audience and this is despite producers giving incentives for the audiences to watch the film. The hold over the weekdays will determine whether the rom-com-drama can get to Rs 5 crores, and the cyber-drama can nett atleast Rs 1 crore. To put things into perspective, the first LSD film netted over Rs 8 crores back in 2010.
Maidaan Remains The Most Preferred Hindi Movie Option In India, In Week 2
The two Eid releases Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which sealed a disastrous fate for themselves, netted higher than this week's releases; With Maidaan actually topping the Hindi box office. Ruslaan and Srikanth are now the next two films with some expectation on the box office front. One can hope atleast one of the two to end up with more than just decent box office returns, before the exhibition sector starts getting a good flow of releases from June.
The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Do Aur Do Pyaar Are As Under
|Day
|India Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 55 lakhs
|2
|Rs 85 lakhs
|3
|Rs 85 lakhs
|Total
|Rs 2.25 crores nett in 3 days
Watch the Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer
The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of LSD 2 Are As Under
|Day
|India Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 15 lakhs
|2
|Rs 17 lakhs
|3
|Rs 18 lakhs
|Total
|Rs 50 lakhs nett in 3 days
Watch the LSD 2 Trailer
About Do Aur Do Pyaar
Do Aur Do Pyaar marks the directorial debut of Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The movie starring Pratik Gandhi, Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy focuses on the life of two married individuals who fall out of love and secretly pursue relationships outside their marriage.
About LSD 2
LSD 2 directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starring Paritosh Tiwari, Abhinav Singh, Bonita Rajpurohit and others, constitutes of three loosely-connected stories of individuals seeking validation in the age of social media.
Do Aur Do Pyaar And LSD 2 In Theatres
Both Do Aur Do Pyaar and LSD 2 play at a theatre near you.
