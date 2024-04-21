Do Aur Do Pyaar Twitter Review: Netizens hail Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi’s chemistry in ‘breezy’ romcom

The romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar was released in cinemas last Friday. The film stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in pivotal roles. This story revolving around modern relationships has received praise from the audience and critics alike.

Netizens who watched the film in theaters took to X (Twitter) to share their thoughts and opinions, showering acclaim on the movie.

Viewers recently shared their reviews of Do Aur Do Pyaar on X, commending it for the storyline, acting performances, and humor. Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi’s chemistry received a special mention.

One person stated, “Watched #DoAurDoPyaar such a sweet simple and breezy film about finding love again in a marriage, comical at places too.. Pratik Gandhi and Vidya balan both were amazing wrt performances and their chemistry was fantastic so good, the film works because of them, liked it.”

"#DoAurDoPyaar is beautifully effortless. #VidyaBalan shines. #PratikGandhi is on a roll since his last releases. Their chemistry is a product of beautiful writing & great partnership between highly skilled actors. The ending was a bit convenient but the rest of it is chef's kiss."

A netizen exclaimed, “#DoAurDoPyaar is such a delight. #VidyaBalan nailed it again and #PratikGandhi was magnificent… A pure theatrical delight, the feeling when the entire theater laughs is unmatched…”

One individual expressed, “Can we just take a moment to appreciate Ileana D'Cruz's versatility in #DoAurDoPyaar? Absolutely phenomenal.”

Another tweet read, “Along with Vidya and Pratik's adventures, the contributions of Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D'Cruz make the film even more thrilling.#DoAurDoPyaar.”

A person praised, “Sendhil in #DoAurDoPyaar has captured my heart! His performance, charisma, and smile are all delightful to watch.”

About the movie Do Aur Do Pyaar

Featuring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, Do Aur Do Pyaar is helmed by director Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

Produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, the film is currently running in theaters.

