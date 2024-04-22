Shabana Azmi reviews Do Aur Do Pyaar; dubs Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz 'best actor' and 'convincing'

Do Aur Do Pyaar has been garnering attention even before its release. The film starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy was released in cinemas on April 19. Since its release, several celebrities praised the film and now joined the veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

Shabana Azmi not only praised the whole team of Do Aur Do Pyaar but also spoke fondly of Vidya and called her the best actor.

Shabana Azmi reviews Vidya Balan's Do Aur Do Pyaar

A paparazzo shared a rating post for the film Do Aur Do Pyaar. Under the post, Shabana Azmi commented, “I loved the film. Direction is very good by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. But finally, it is the actors who make the film Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi are excellent. Vidya is easily the best actor we have today and Pratik is such a versatile actor. Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana Dcruz are convincing. Atul Kasbekar.”

Take a look:

Reception of Do Aur Do Pyaar

After the film was released netizens took to their X handles and shared their reviews.

Another user commented, “#DoAurDoPyaar is beautifully effortless. #VidyaBalan shines. #PratikGandhi is on a roll since his last releases. Their chemistry is a product of beautiful writing & great partnership between highly skilled actors. The ending was a bit convenient but the rest of it is chef's kiss.”

A third one netizen exclaimed, “#DoAurDoPyaar is such a delight. #VidyaBalan nailed it again and #PratikGandhi was magnificent… A pure theatrical delight, the feeling when the entire theater laughs is unmatched…

Another person stated, “Sendhil in #DoAurDoPyaar has captured my heart! His performance, charisma, and smile are all delightful to watch.”

More about Do Aur Do Pyaar

Featuring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the key roles; Do Aur Do Pyaar is helmed by director Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

Produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, the film is currently running in theaters.

