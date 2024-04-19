Taapsee Pannu reviews Vidya Balan, Pratika Gandhi, Ileana-Sendhil’s Do Aur Do Pyaar; ‘What brilliant performances’

Much to the audience’s delight, Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar has debuted in the theaters today. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film has been stirring the internet and receiving rave reviews.

Several Bollywood celebrities have also come forward to extend their wishes and reviews on the film. A while back, Taapsee Pannu also took to her Instagram stories and lauded the actors for their ‘brilliant performances.’

Taapsee Pannu reviews Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar

On April 19, a while back, Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram stories and shared the post by Vidya Balan featuring the lead cast including her with Sendhil Ramamurthy, Ileana D'Cruz, and Pratik Gandhi. She also offered effusive praise to the star cast of Do Aur Do Pyaar as she mentioned them to be ‘on full fire mode.’

Keeping it short yet significant, the Dunki actress wrote, "When actors are on full fire mode this is what u get!!!! What brilliant performances!!!!," and tagged all the actors. Re-sharing Taapsee's story on his Instagram story, Pratik Gandhi dropped red-heart emojis in response.

Radhikka Madan calls it a 'wholesome film'

In addition to this, Radhikka Madan also posted an Instagram story to share her review of the film. Calling it a ‘wholesome film,’ the actress admired the ‘amazing performances’ of Vidya and Pratik. She expressed, “Such a wholesome film! (accompanied by a red heart emoji) Amazing performances by @balanvidya @pratikgandhiofficial (accompanied by hug emoji).”

She further congratulated the rest of the entire team involved in the making of the film.

About Do Aur Do Pyaar

The long-anticipated Do Aur Do Pyaar made under the creative direction of Shirsha Guha Thakurta is backed by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer Chawla. The trailer of the film was dropped earlier this year which showcased the narrative following Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi as the married couple.

However, the two of them are having an extramarital affair with characters played by Sendhil and Ileana. With destiny having some other plans, the basic plot of the movie suggests it to be a tale about falling in love with the same person again.

Pinkvilla reviews the film as a ‘pleasant ride’ that can be enjoyed in the theaters near you.

