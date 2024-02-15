Ileana D’Cruz shares mushy PIC with ‘first real Valentine’ Michael Dolan and we can't stop looking at them

Ileana D’cruz these days has been blessing our feeds with some adorable pictures of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan these days. Most of her social media posts depict her motherhood journey and the cute activities of her son. But since it was officially the day to celebrate love yesterday, the actress made sure to drop a loved-up picture with her partner Michael Dolan and we cannot stop looking at how gorgeous these two looked in their own little celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Ileana D'Cruz celebrates Valentine's Day with Michael Dolan

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ileana D’Cruz shared a picture of her with her partner Michael Dolan. In the picture, we can see the adorable couple twinning in black attires. The Barfi actress can be seen wearing a black gown, and black heels and looked perfect with her hair let down. Michael on the other hand looked dapper in a suit. He held his lady love from behind in a hug and what followed was the brightest smile on both their faces.

Sharing this picture, Ileana wrote, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day to my studmuffin and my first real Valentine.’

Check out the picture:

Ileana D’Cruz reveals she is not a single parent to son

After the birth of her son in a fan interaction session with her fans, one of the fan asked how she was raising her son as a single parent. “How you single parenting your child?” asked the fan, to which the actress replied, "I'm not (red heart emoji).” While replying to this question, she also posted a romantic picture with her beau, Michael Dolan.

Another fan asked that, apart from baby Koa Phoenix Dolan, what is she really thankful for? “Apart from the baby, something you're really really thankful for,” asked the Netizen, to which Ileana replied, “My baby daddy (red heart emoji, evil eye emoji)."

Ileana D’Cruz’s work front

Ileana is all set for her upcoming Bollywood film Do Aur Do Pyaar. Along with Ileana, this film will also star Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The first look of this film is out and it is all set to hit the theatres on 29 March.

