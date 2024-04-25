Vidya Balan admits getting addicted to smoking after The Dirty Picture, here's what she said

In 2011, Vidya Balan got in the shoes of South’s iconic sex symbol Silk Smitha and shattered all box office records. Made on a mere budget of Rs 30 crores, The Dirty Picture went on to earn over Rs 100 crores at the box office. For Vidya’s career, the movie was a milestone and even left her with a bad habit to take home.

Vidya Balan became a cigarette addict after The Dirty Picture. Yes, you heard that right. In a recent interview with Samdish Bhatia on his show UNFILTERED, the Mission Mangal star spoke about starting to smoke 2-3 cigarettes every day.

Vidya Balan on smoking onscreen for The Dirty Picture

The Kahaani actress revealed that it wasn’t the first time for her to smoke on the sets but she wasn’t an everyday smoker. She shared, “But as a character, you can’t just fake it. I couldn’t have that hesitation because there is a certain perception about women who smoke. Much less now, far more before.”

Vidya went on to confess, "After The Dirty Picture, I got addicted. I would smoke 2-3 cigarettes a day." Vidya further revealed that she doesn't smoke now but strangely she 'enjoys smoking'. She shared, "If you told me that there is no harm that a cigarette would do then I would have become a smoker. I love the smell of smoke. Even at bus stops in my college days, I would sit next to people who would smoke."

Vidya Balan was most recently seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar which also starred Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the lead roles. The movie opened to mixed reviews and is currently running in theatres with a not-so-good performance in terms of box office collection.

Pinkvilla rated the movie 3 out of 5 and reviewed it as, “Do Aur Do Pyaar is warm and fuzzy and is made with a lot of love. The film takes time to get its momentum but once it does, it's a pleasant ride.”

On the work front, Vidya will be next seen reprising her iconic character of Manjulika in Anees Baazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

