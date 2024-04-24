Ileana D'Cruz talks about returning to work post welcoming baby; reveals going through difficult time

Ileana D'Cruz's presence has been severely missed by her fans in the past few years. After her 2019 film Pagalpanti, she was seen in cinemas this year with Tera Kya Hoga Lovely and recently released Do Aur Do Pyaar.

The actress has now opened up about staying away from the cinema for a long time due to lockdown and her pregnancy. She has also talked about going throw difficult time.

Ileana D'Cruz on the reason behind her break from cinema

During an interview with India Today, Ileana D'Cruz talked about the reason behind her break from cinema and said that it wasn't a conscious decision. The actress said that she's always been selective about the work she picks but due to lockdown everything she was doing got pushed. "Obviously, you want to do as much work as possible, but you want to do good work. I think what happened was 2020. My film Tera Kya Hoga Lovely was released and Covid hit. Even Do Aur Do Pyaar was shot in 2021, but it was released now. So, everything got pushed." she said.

"Last year, 2023, I was pregnant through most of it and then I had my baby. So, it's never been a conscious choice to say that ‘Okay, you know what, I'm not going to stay away from home.’ I think the only conscious choice I'm making right now is to be with my baby. But, before that, there was never any decision to take a break and not work. Now, I'm glad that people are finally appreciating the work that's coming out." said Ileana.

Ileana D'Cruz on going through hard time and embracing her body changes

In the same interview, Ileana talked about not being in the headspace of going through a physical transformation for the demand of her character Nora in Do Aur Do Pyaar. The actress said that she agreed to do the film because the character and director didn't demand her to be at her skinny best. "In fact, when the film was offered to me, I did say yes immediately, and then I spoke to the director. I specifically told her that I am definitely not my fittest right now. I am not a skinny girl and if she needed me to look a specific way or look skinnier, I wouldn’t do that because I wasn’t in a headspace to do that." she said while adding that she was tired because 2021 was a different year for her.

"I was just in a very emotional upheaval space and because of that, I feel I ended up putting on a fair bit of weight. I think I was just emotionally off." said Ileana.

The actress recalled agreeing to do the film because the director made her feel comfortable. "I told them that I just want to be upfront and that I'm not going to go on some crazy fat diet or lose weight or anything. Shirsha said, ‘don't be stupid’. She was like ‘that's not what I want, and you're beautiful just the way you are’." quoted Ileana.

About Do Aur Do Pyaar

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Do Aur Do Pyaar is a romantic comedy centered around married couples. Besides Ileana, the film also stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla, the movie was released on April 19, 2024.

