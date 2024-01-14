Internet can't keep calm after The Academy shares Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s DDLJ song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna

The classic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continues to hold a special place in the hearts of the audience even to this day. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, this love story has achieved cult status, receiving widespread acclaim for its storyline, performances, dialogues, and the musical score. Adding another accolade to its achievements, The Academy's Instagram account shared the film’s iconic song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna, featuring the lead pair. The internet erupted with excitement, flooding the comments section with expressions of love.

The Academy shares Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Recently, The Academy's official Instagram account shared a brief clip from the song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna from the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, featuring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in their iconic roles as Raj and Simran.

The caption of the post read, “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performing the classic song ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ from 1995's 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.'”

Fan reactions to The Academy’s post for Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Fans immediately filled the comments section of The Academy’s post with love and praise for this unexpected surprise. One enthusiastic fan exclaimed, “THE ACADEMY POSTING ABOUT SRKAJOL???” Another person added, “Shah Rukh Khan - the face of Indian Cinema.” A user expressed, “DDLJ - the longest running movie in the history of Indian cinema. Legacy of Shah Rukh Khan.”

A netizen emotionally remarked, “The academy posting this makes me emotional. These two have contributed so much to Bollywood and I look forward to the day that they are honored as well!”

One devoted fan requested, “We want to see this couple again on the big screen. We hope that a director will bring them together and make the return of Shah Rukh and Kajol his own hand. We really hope that this thing will happen as soon as possible.”

The musical romance film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or DDLJ is directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the ensemble cast features Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, Parmeet Sethi, Mandira Bedi, and others.

