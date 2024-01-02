Top 10 Bollywood actors who continue to rule hearts: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to Ranbir Kapoor
Presenting a compilation of Bollywood actors who have garnered immense popularity on a global scale, showcasing their remarkable talent and charming aura.
The film industry has not merely churned out actors; it has given rise to superstars who, with their talent, charisma, and looks, have etched themselves into the hearts of audiences worldwide. These male actors, with a plethora of critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, have garnered immense popularity, both nationally and internationally. Continuously pushing the boundaries of cinema, they command vast legions of dedicated fans.
Here's a thoughtfully curated list of renowned Bollywood actors who are currently illuminating the entertainment landscape, presented in no particular order.
Top 10 Bollywood actors who continue to thrive in the hearts of fans:
1. Shah Rukh Khan
- Birthdate: November 2, 1965
- Birthplace: New Delhi, India
Shah Rukh Khan, one of the most popular Bollywood actors, made his debut on the big screen in 1992 with the film Deewana. Over the years, he has embraced diverse roles, including that of an anti-hero, earning him the titles of King Khan and Baadshah of Bollywood. His unparalleled success in the romance genre has made him a household name.
Shah Rukh has been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri by the Government of India. His stardom transcends borders, enjoying immense popularity worldwide. In his personal life, Shah Rukh is married to Gauri Khan, and together they have three children—Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. With a massive following of over 45 million on Instagram, SRK continues to captivate and inspire fans globally.
Top 5 Shah Rukh Khan Movies are:
- Baazigar
- Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
- Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
- Kal Ho Naa Ho
- Chak De India
2. Amitabh Bachchan
- Birthdate: October 11, 1942
- Birthplace: Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
Amitabh Bachchan is a legendary actor of Indian cinema not just a top Bollywood actor. He has been a part of many commercially successful films and has received numerous accolades for his roles including four National Awards.
Senior Bachchan is married to Jaya Bachchan and has two kids Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. His Instagram followers exceed 36 million.
Top 5 Amitabh Bachchan Movies are:
- Deewaar
- Sholay
- Don
- Shahenshah
- Baghban
3. Salman Khan
- Birthdate: December 27, 1965
- Birthplace: Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India
Salman Khan’s breakthrough role in his career came with the romantic film Maine Pyaar Kiya and since then he has been ruling the hearts of fans. He has achieved greater stardom with his action packed roles in many movies like the Tiger franchise.
He also runs his charity, the Being Human Foundation and is a beloved host of the reality show Bigg Boss. His following on Instagram is close to 69 million.
Top 5 Salman Khan Movies are:
- Maine Pyaar Kiya
- Hum Aapke Hain Koun
- Hum Saath Saath Hain
- Ek Tha Tiger
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan
4. Aamir Khan
- Birthdate: March 14, 1965
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Aamir Khan’s first leading role was in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and since then he has become one of the top Bollywood actors. He has been a part of many critical and commercial successes and runs his own production house. He was honored by the Government of India with the Padma Shri in 2003 and the Padma Bhushan in 2010.
He has three kids, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, with ex-wife Reena Dutta, and Azad Rao Khan with Kiran Rao.
Top 5 Aamir Khan Movies are:
- Lagaan
- Taare Zameen Par
- Rang De Basanti
- 3 Idiots
- Dangal
5. Akshay Kumar
Birthdate: September 9, 1967
Birthplace: Delhi, India
Akshay Kumar began his career in 1991 with the movie Saugandh and has since become one of the most prolific actors in India. His prowess in the action and patriotic genre has made him a beloved figure in the country. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009.
Akshay is married to Twinkle Khanna and shares two kids with her, Aarav and Nitara. His Instagram following is over 67 million.
Top 5 Akshay Kumar Movies are:
Aitraaz
Namastey London
Welcome
Baby
Jolly LLB 2
6 . Ajay Devgn
- Birthdate: April 2, 1969
- Birthplace: New Delhi, India
Ajay Devgn made his debut with the movie Phool Aur Kaante and has become one of the most popular Bollywood actors. He has been a part of various action and romantic films throughout his career and has received various accolades including the Padma Shri in 2016.
On the personal front, Ajay is married to actress Kajol and they have a daughter Nysa and son Yug. His Instagram followers have crossed 11 million.
Top 5 Ajay Devgn Movies are:
- Phool Aur Kaante
- The Legend of Bhagat Singh
- Ishq
- Golmaal
- Drishyam
7. Hrithik Roshan
- Birthdate: January 10, 1974
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Top 5 Hrithik Roshan Movies are:
- Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
- Koi Mil Gaya
- Dhoom 2
- Jodhaa Akbar
- Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
8. Ranbir Kapoor
- Birthdate: September 28, 1982
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Top 5 Ranbir Kapoor Movies are:
- Wake Up Sid
- Barfi
- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
- Sanju
- Animal
9. Ranveer Singh
- Birthdate: July 6, 1985
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Top 5 Ranveer Singh Movies are:
- Band Baaja Baaraat
- Bajirao Mastani
- Dil Dhadakne Do
- Gully Boy
- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
10. Shahid Kapoor
- Birthdate: February 25, 1981
- Birthplace: New Delhi, India
Top 5 Shahid Kapoor Movies are:
- Vivah
- Jab We Met
- Kaminey
- Haider
- Udta Punjab
