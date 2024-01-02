Top 10 Bollywood actors who continue to rule hearts: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to Ranbir Kapoor

The film industry has not merely churned out actors; it has given rise to superstars who, with their talent, charisma, and looks, have etched themselves into the hearts of audiences worldwide. These male actors, with a plethora of critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, have garnered immense popularity, both nationally and internationally. Continuously pushing the boundaries of cinema, they command vast legions of dedicated fans.

Here's a thoughtfully curated list of renowned Bollywood actors who are currently illuminating the entertainment landscape, presented in no particular order.

Top 10 Bollywood actors who continue to thrive in the hearts of fans:

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Birthdate: November 2, 1965

November 2, 1965 Birthplace: New Delhi, India

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the most popular Bollywood actors, made his debut on the big screen in 1992 with the film Deewana. Over the years, he has embraced diverse roles, including that of an anti-hero, earning him the titles of King Khan and Baadshah of Bollywood. His unparalleled success in the romance genre has made him a household name.

Shah Rukh has been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri by the Government of India. His stardom transcends borders, enjoying immense popularity worldwide. In his personal life, Shah Rukh is married to Gauri Khan, and together they have three children—Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. With a massive following of over 45 million on Instagram, SRK continues to captivate and inspire fans globally.

Top 5 Shah Rukh Khan Movies are:

Baazigar

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Chak De India

2. Amitabh Bachchan

Birthdate: October 11, 1942

Birthplace: Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India

Amitabh Bachchan is a legendary actor of Indian cinema not just a top Bollywood actor. He has been a part of many commercially successful films and has received numerous accolades for his roles including four National Awards.

Senior Bachchan is married to Jaya Bachchan and has two kids Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. His Instagram followers exceed 36 million.

Top 5 Amitabh Bachchan Movies are:

Deewaar

Sholay

Don

Shahenshah

Baghban

3. Salman Khan

Birthdate: December 27, 1965

Birthplace: Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India

Salman Khan’s breakthrough role in his career came with the romantic film Maine Pyaar Kiya and since then he has been ruling the hearts of fans. He has achieved greater stardom with his action packed roles in many movies like the Tiger franchise.

He also runs his charity, the Being Human Foundation and is a beloved host of the reality show Bigg Boss. His following on Instagram is close to 69 million.

Top 5 Salman Khan Movies are:

Maine Pyaar Kiya

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Hum Saath Saath Hain

Ek Tha Tiger

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

4. Aamir Khan

Birthdate: March 14, 1965

Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Aamir Khan’s first leading role was in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and since then he has become one of the top Bollywood actors. He has been a part of many critical and commercial successes and runs his own production house. He was honored by the Government of India with the Padma Shri in 2003 and the Padma Bhushan in 2010.

He has three kids, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, with ex-wife Reena Dutta, and Azad Rao Khan with Kiran Rao.

Top 5 Aamir Khan Movies are:

Lagaan

Taare Zameen Par

Rang De Basanti

3 Idiots

Dangal

5. Akshay Kumar

Birthdate: September 9, 1967

Birthplace: Delhi, India

Akshay Kumar began his career in 1991 with the movie Saugandh and has since become one of the most prolific actors in India. His prowess in the action and patriotic genre has made him a beloved figure in the country. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009.

Akshay is married to Twinkle Khanna and shares two kids with her, Aarav and Nitara. His Instagram following is over 67 million.

Top 5 Akshay Kumar Movies are:

Aitraaz

Namastey London

Welcome

Baby

Jolly LLB 2

6 . Ajay Devgn

Birthdate: April 2, 1969

April 2, 1969 Birthplace: New Delhi, India

Ajay Devgn made his debut with the movie Phool Aur Kaante and has become one of the most popular Bollywood actors. He has been a part of various action and romantic films throughout his career and has received various accolades including the Padma Shri in 2016.

On the personal front, Ajay is married to actress Kajol and they have a daughter Nysa and son Yug. His Instagram followers have crossed 11 million.

Top 5 Ajay Devgn Movies are:

Phool Aur Kaante

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

Ishq

Golmaal

Drishyam

7. Hrithik Roshan

Birthdate: January 10, 1974

January 10, 1974 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Top 5 Hrithik Roshan Movies are:

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Koi Mil Gaya

Dhoom 2

Jodhaa Akbar

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

8. Ranbir Kapoor

Birthdate: September 28, 1982

September 28, 1982 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Top 5 Ranbir Kapoor Movies are:

Wake Up Sid

Barfi

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Sanju

Animal

9. Ranveer Singh

Birthdate: July 6, 1985

July 6, 1985 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Top 5 Ranveer Singh Movies are:

Band Baaja Baaraat

Bajirao Mastani

Dil Dhadakne Do

Gully Boy

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

10. Shahid Kapoor

Birthdate: February 25, 1981

February 25, 1981 Birthplace: New Delhi, India

Top 5 Shahid Kapoor Movies are:

Vivah

Jab We Met

Kaminey

Haider

Udta Punjab

