Taha Shah Badussha aka Tajdar from SLB's Heeramandi is Internet’s newest crush and we can't agree more

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s long-awaited digital debut web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, finally premiered on Netflix yesterday (May 1). Ever since then, it has become the topic of discussion on the Internet with users offering their effusive praises on the show. The series boasted an ensemble star cast, with each character getting its due appreciation.

Among others, Taha Shah Badussha took center stage in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic period-drama series. Just a day after the release, it won’t be wrong to say that the Internet has found its latest crush in him. Go ahead further as we have proof.

Internet gets obsessed with Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha's performance in the series

Social media has found their latest obsession in Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha, who was seen essaying the role of Tajdar. He brilliantly portrayed the character of the rebellious Nawab of Baloch who defies his father and the British after returning from London. His performance has created a strong connection with the audience.

Ever since the series' release, fans have been thronging his comments section and other social media platforms gushing over his performance. In addition to this, several fans have also been going gaga over his captivating appearance in the cinematic brilliance presented by the magnum opus director.

Fans' reaction to Taha Shah Badussha's performance in the series

In the latest post of Taha, fans have visibly gone berserk over his performance. A fan wrote, “Tajdar is a king! My fav character so far!,” another user expressed, “Just finished binge watching the series. Your story was heartwrenching and you did a great job,” while a third user commented, “Jesus taha forgot to tell us that he’s basically one of the main characters I figured he had a supporting role but it’s a major role this must have been sweat tears & love to make this character come alive.”

In addition to this, Taha also sent several internet users into a frenzy with his looks. Reacting to his posts, a user wrote, “Hum angrez ke zamane se good looking boy hai … incase of doubt watch Heeramandi bhai apna mast,” another fan exclaimed, “Waah Taj I mean Taaha, and another fan expressed, “I loved your acting I hv watch the whole episode you have killer smile My Hero..Love u So So So So Much...”

How did you like his performance, don’t forget to share with us in the comments section!

