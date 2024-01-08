Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Couple beams with joy in FIRST PIC from mehendi ceremony in Udaipur

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her beau Nupur Shikhare on January 3. The couple registered their marriage in Mumbai, post which they left for Udaipur with their families for their destination wedding, which will take place across 4 days. The wedding celebrations in Udaipur are currently underway, and we have now come across Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s first picture from their mehendi ceremony.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s picture from mehendi ceremony in Udaipur

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Mehendi brunch was going to take place today from 11.30 am onwards, followed by Hi-tea, dinner, and a Pajama party with their loved ones. Guests who are present at the wedding ceremony shared glimpses of the décor for the mehendi ceremony. Now, Ira and Nupur’s first picture from Mehendi has surfaced, and the newlyweds look simply beautiful and radiant in the picture!

The picture shows Ira Khan getting mehendi applied on both her arms, while Nupur Shikhare poses behind her for a picture. Aamir Khan's daughter is seen in a white traditional lehenga, with elaborate jewelry that complements her outfit. The cool bride also has quirky sunglasses on. Meanwhile, Nupur is seen in a pink shirt layered with a chocolate brown vest. Take a look at the stunning picture below!

Ira and Nupur are seen posing against a beautiful backdrop of a stepped waterfall, and the picture is simply stunning! The venue is decorated with thousands of beautiful white flowers, while other glimpses from the wedding venue show a Sudoku game creatively placed on the wall for guests to solve. The mehendi ceremony is taking place at the Taj Aravali Resort & Spa, Udaipur.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Udaipur wedding itinerary

Yesterday, Ira Khan gave fans a glimpse of the itinerary of her wedding festivities in Udaipur. The wedding festivities began on January 7, and the guests were first invited to Hi-Tea, followed by a Welcome Dinner. The pajama party will take place at 10 pm today, that is, on January 8. The Sangeet ceremony will be held tomorrow, 7 pm onwards. On the last day, the wedding vows will take place from 4 pm.