Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was the guest on the most recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. During his interaction with Kapil Sharma and the others, the actor made interesting revelations.

Now, the host Kapil Sharma has dropped some not before seen clips. The 3 Idiots actor talked about his 2022 film, Laal Singh Chaddha, and shared why he felt it didn't work out.

Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha not working out

A member of the audience, a young girl, approached the actor seeking his advice regarding her current situation. She had been diligently preparing for the CAT exam, but despite her best efforts over the years, she was feeling demotivated as she had been unable to achieve her desired results. Drawing a parallel to her own experience, she inquired about Aamir Khan's feelings when he invests years of hard work into a movie, only to have it not succeed.

Letting out a deep sigh, Khan shared that he was in a similar situation with his recent release, Laal Singh Chaddha. He and the team gave their best, but he believes there must have been some errors on their part as the film didn't work out. However, he shared that one should try to learn from the mistake and said, "Jabse maine acting shuru kiya apne career main, sabse zyada main apne galtiyon se seekha hu."

"(I have learned the most from my mistakes ever since I started acting)"

The Dil Chahta Hai actor shared that he tries to evaluate his shortcomings from the mistake. While talking about this, he stated, “Laal Singh main apna performance thoda zyada high pitch kar diye the, toh wo hold nahi huya, puri film phail gayi. Pura bhar merepe tha actually, mujhhse galti hui as a performer.”

"(I had raised my performance pitch a bit too high in Laal Singh, so it didn't resonate well, and the whole film suffered. It was entirely on me, actually; I made a mistake as a performer.)"

He also mentioned that he will try to rectify this in his upcoming film. “Your mistakes are your biggest teacher,” concludes Khan. Archana Puran Singh agreed with him.

The Great Indian Kapil Show streams a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix. The guests for the upcoming weekend will be Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

