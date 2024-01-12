WATCH: Kantara star Rishab Shetty spotted outside Ashutosh Gowariker's office; flaunts his uber-stylish beard

Rishab Shetty, a well-known personality in the film industry, has made a mark with his talents as an actor, director, and writer. His movie Kantara, released in 2022, achieved tremendous success and continues to be cherished by the audience.

Excitingly, Rishab has now revealed his plans for a prequel titled Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1. Adding to the buzz, he was recently seen visiting Ashutosh Gowariker's office in Mumbai on January 12.

Rishab Shetty poses with Ashutosh Gowariker outside the latter's office

A video on Instagram shows Rishab Shetty posing with Ashutosh Gowariker while visiting the latter's office in Mumbai today, January 12. The Kantara actor flaunted his uber-stylish beard and donned a white loose shirt and black jeans. He also wore black sunglasses. They smiled at the cameras while posing together. Have a look:

Rishab Shetty rose to fame in the Hindi Market with the 2022 cultural drama, Kantara, which proved to be a sleeper hit at the box office. Post the phenomenal success of the film, the actor announced that his next for the big screen will be a prequel to Kantara, and he has been working on the subject of the film ever since then. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year and release in 2024.

In September 2023, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Ashutosh Gowariker is set to collaborate with Rishab Shetty on a big Pan India Film. According to a source close to the development, Ashutosh and Rishab have been in talks for a while now and things have finally fallen into place.

“Ashutosh has been working on a subject that warrants a rooted treatment and he felt that Rishab is the best fit for his subject. He met the actor multiple times over the last few months and both jammed very well with regards to their take on cinema. Being a writer himself, Rishab collaborated very well with Ashutosh on the script and the two are now all set to team up for the first time,” revealed a source close to the development.

“The script is locked and Ashutosh will take the film in the pre-production stage in the coming two months. The idea is to take this yet untitled project on floors by mid-2024, once Rishab finishes his work on the second installment of Kantara. The exact timelines of the shoot will depend on the schedule of Kantara 2 with regards to shooting as also the post-production,” the source concluded.

