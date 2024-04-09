WATCH: When Aamir Khan sang Aati Kya Khandala for perfect execution of Lagaan’s famous climax scene

Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan has attained a cult status over the years. The historic period drama film was helmed by Ashutosh Gowaiker and was released in 2001. From strong storyline to hard-hitting performances and the nuanced direction, a lot has contributed to the film’s success. One of the most loved scenes from the film is the poignant climax scene that touched the hearts of the cinephiles. Recently, the team behind Lagaan dropped a video offering a glimpse into Aamir Khan singing Aati Kya Khandala to ensure the perfect execution of the climax scene.

Aamir Khan sang Aati Kya Khandala for Lagaan climax scene

Today, on April 9, a while back, the official Instagram page of Aamir Khan Productions, the production under which Lagaan was released dropped a BTS video of the movie. Clocking at nearly 52 seconds, the video features Mr. Perfectionist sporting his perfect look for the role of Bhuvan in a white dhoti paired with a shirt.

In the video, we can see the shot taking place on a sunny afternoon, while the makers define it as “Madness in the desert.” A multitude of people are seen sitting at lengths while the actor moves around and sings, Aati Kya Khandala from the movie, Ghulam, attracting loud hoots from the background. The voiceover in the background explains, “Crowd is increasingly restless even rowdy then Aamir walked in” further featuring the superstar exuding his timeless charm by crooning to Aati Kya khandala.

Not only did he sing the song but also danced and, as clearly visible in the video, the energy rubbed off onto the crowd as they responded and clapped while running towards the actor. The video further reveals that it was done to pull the crowd towards the actor, synchronizing with the actual situation in the film. The scene was then also used in the final edit of the climax.

“What went behind the climax scene of Lagaan (Accompanied by running emoji),” read the caption alongside the post.

Take a look:

The major revelation left fans gaga over the actor yet again as they lauded the actor’s conviction for the shot. A fan wrote, “Aamir Khan sir He is a Perfectionist,” another fan commented, “GOAT behavior” while a third fan commented, “Peak cinema.”

Cinematographer of Lagaan spilled beans on shooting climax scene of Lagaan

A few days back, in an interview with Film Companion, the cinematographer of the film, Anil Mehta revealed that shooting the climax scene was exhausting. He said, “We shot for 30 days, and doing the same scene over and over again gets a monotonous and tedious journey".

He further talked about the challenges Anil faced during the shoot, he mentioned that the scene wasn’t written comprehensively until a day or two before the climax was scheduled to be shot.

“The shooting of cricket matching was a very long conversation which went on for a very long time. Before I began filming Lagaan, Ashutosh had promised me that he would write a booklet, explaining how the cricket match scenes would be done because it was a crucial sequence. But that booklet was never written till a day or two before we had to shoot the scenes,” he stated.

He further added that the entire crew took a break of two days to write the scene and discussed a ball-by-ball account of how it would be done. The director, actor and the team of supporting directors and writers sat down to break down the scene.

ALSO READ: Sandeep Reddy Vanga wishes to make biopic on Michael Jackson; says the question is 'who would be the right actor’