WATCH: Rishab Shetty-Pragathi celebrate Rama Navami with a throwback video from Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Rishabh Shetty is unquestionably one of the most important figures in the Indian film industry. In fact, with the release of his 2022 action movie Kantara, the actor has acquired pan-Indian recognition as well. He is also a family man who always tries to take time for his beloved family.

Now, in a recent update, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Rishab Shetty and his better half Pragathi extended their wishes to all their fans.

Rishab Shetty and Pragathi Shetty's blessings

On April 17, Rishab Shetty and Pragathi took to their Instagram handles and shared a collaborative post that had a glimpse of Rishab and Pragathi'svisit to Ayodhya as they attended the auspicious Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The caption read, “May the blessings of Sri Rama be with you forever. Happy Rama Navami to you and your family. #RamaNavami.”

In the video, Rishab and Pragathi can be seen in their wonderful traditional attires. The couple were officially invited to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. Soon after the post went viral, fans took to their comments section and expressed their heartfelt gesture for both the couples. A fan wrote, "So lucky you both could participate." Another fan wrote, "Respects to you sir and ma'am, for teaching a generation how to be proud of our roots and culture."

More about Rishab Shetty and Pragathi Shetty

Earlier, on the occasion of Pragathi's birthday, Rishab posted a heartwarming video that elegantly captured their entire journey together. The caption read, “Happy birthday to my soulmate. Let happiness be a boon, and let this bond last forever, May your longevity and our affection towards each other always increase. Happy birthday, Pragathi!”

Rishab further called Pragathi as the queen of his heart. He also mentioned Pragathi as a glow-in-the-life sparkle of his eye. The actor concluded his post and wrote, “Happy Birthday, my love”

Watch Rishab Shetty's heartwarming post for Pragathi Shetty

Rishab Shetty's upcoming films

The Bell Bottom actor is presently shooting for the film's prequel, Kantara A Legend: Chapter One. Rishab Shetty reprises his role as the lead in the flick, which he will also write and direct. Vijay Kirgandur will sponsor the production through Hombale Films, while Ajaneesh Loknath will compose the film's music.

Rukmini Vasanth, best known for her role in Rakshit Shetty's Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, is allegedly in talks to play the female lead. Meanwhile, the creators have yet to officially confirm her role in the film.

