EXCLUSIVE: Ashutosh Gowariker to direct Rishab Shetty in a pan India film; On floors after Kantara 2 shoot

Back in 2022, Rishab Shetty rose to fame in the Hindi Market with the 2022 cultural drama, Kantara, which proved to be a sleeper hit at the box office. Post the phenomenal success of the film, the actor announced that his next for the big screen will be a prequel to Kantara, and he has been working on the subject of the film ever since then. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year and release in 2024. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ashutosh Gowariker is set to collaborate with Rishab Shetty on a big Pan India Film.

Rishab Shetty and Ashutosh Gowariker gear up for their maiden collaboration

According to a source close to the development, Ashutosh and Rishab have been in talks for a while now and things have finally fallen into place. “Ashutosh has been working on a subject that warrants a rooted treatment and he felt that Rishab is the best fit for his subject. He met the actor multiple times over the last few months and both jammed very well with regards to their take on cinema. Being a writer himself, Rishab collaborated very well with Ashutosh on the script and the two are now all set to team up for the first time,” revealed a source close to the development.

The yet-untitled film will be multi-lingual and release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. “The script is locked and Ashutosh will take the film in the pre-production stage in the coming two months. The idea is to take this yet untitled project on floors by mid-2024, once Rishab finishes his work on the second installment of Kantara. The exact timelines of the shoot will depend on the schedule of Kantara 2 with regards to shooting as also the post-production,” the source concluded.

Rishab and Ashutosh's next on floors in 2024

Ashutosh Gowariker has over the years worked on films like Lagaan Swades, Jodha Akhbar, and Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Se among others. Rishab on the other hand is among the most acclaimed actors/directors from the Kannada film industry with films like Kantara, Ricky, Bell Bottom, and Avane Sriman Narayana under his kitty. The film is slated to go on floors around the second half of 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on this yet-untitled collaboration of Rishab and Ashutosh.

