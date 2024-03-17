Rishab Shetty, Kichcha Sudeepa, Shivarajkumar pay heartfelt tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar on his birth anniversary

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, also known by his fans as Appu sir was one of the most celebrated actors from the industry. His charm and performances have always been a delightful experience for his fans and cinema-lovers. The actor was known for his magnetic dance performances which also inspired many actors.

The Karnataka Ratna shockingly left everyone on October 29, 2021, for his heavenly abode. On his birth anniversary today, March 17, renowned celebrities from the industry have paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor and remembered him.

Rishab Shetty, Kichcha Sudeepa, Shivarajkumar’s heartfelt gesture for Appu Sir

On March 17, Rishab Shetty took to his social platform X, shared a picture with the late actor, and made a touching post. The Kantara actor’s caption in Kannada loosely translates to: “Paramatma who always resides in all our hearts, Sardar of smiling face, Karnataka Ratna Dr. In memory of Puneeth Rajkumar Sir..”

Kichcha Sudeepa also took to his X account and remembered the late star on his birth anniversary. He tweeted, “An auspicious day to all the friends and fans of #Appu #Puneeth Rajkumar. Let this day bring smiles on everyone's face. You will always be missed my friend. Happy March 17th to all”.

Shivanna took to his X account and shared a wonderful picture of him standing next to Appu Sir along with a long note. He wrote, “Happy birthday, Appu”.

Apart from celebrities, fans of the late actor also took to the comments section and expressed love for their favorite Appu Sir.

More about Kannada Ratna Puneeth Rajkumar

The Power Star made his debut in the industry as a child artist in the 1980 film Vasantha Geetha helmed by duo director Dorai-Bhagavan. The film also featured his father, the legend of the Kannada industry also referred to as matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar. Later, Puneeth made his debut with his 2002 blockbuster film titled Appu helmed by renowned director Puri Jagannadh. In the year 2012, Puneeth debuted as a television presenter on the game show titled Kannadada Kotyadhipati which was the Kannada version of the renowned English show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

On October 29, 2021, the Rajkumara star complained of uneasiness to his wife Ashwini and died on his way to a hospital in Bengaluru at the age of 46. The reason for his death was declared to be a heart attack. He donated his eyes at the Narayana Nethralaya Eye Hospital following a pledge by his father Rajkumar, that he along with all his family members would donate their eyes after death.

