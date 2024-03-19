Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty starring folklore tale to stream on THIS OTT platform after theatrical release

Rishab Shetty's upcoming film Kantara: Chapter 1 has created a lot of buzz since its announcement. The film is a prequel of its successful venture titled Kantara which came out in the year 2022 and created a huge sensation among cinema-lovers and critics.

As the film is currently in the production stage, makers have unveiled the OTT platform on which it will be premiered after its theatrical release.

Kantara: Chapter 1 to stream on Prime Video

On March 19, the official OTT platform took to its social media platform Instagram and made the announcement. Shared a riveting poster of the film, in the caption, the OTT platform wrote, “There is no calamity greater than lavish desires. Such a calamity caused by a petty king ignites a rage in the heart of God’s chosen tribal leader. #Kantara available post-theatrical release.”

More about Kantara: Chapter 1

According to speculations, Rishab Shetty will play an important part in the film, portraying Lord Shiva. It is also commonly known that the actor is a devotee of Lord Shiva. Furthermore, it is believed that the film takes place between 300 and 401 AD, during the rule of the Kadamba dynasty in Karnataka's present-day Uttar Kannada district. In November 2023, the film's producers published a short first-look teaser featuring Rishab Shetty in a furious avatar staring at the moon.

Advertisement

Vijay Kirgandur has bankrolled the film through Hombale Films, and Ajaneesh Loknath returns as the music composer. Aravind S Kashyap operates the camera for the film. Rukmini Vasanth, well known for her portrayal in Rakshit Shetty's Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, is reportedly in talks to play the female lead. Meanwhile, The creators are yet to provide official confirmation of her role in the film.

Watch Kantara: Chapter 1 official teaser

Rishab Shetty's upcoming films

Rishab Shetty has a few other projects in the works, including Bell Bottom 2 and Nathuram, but given the magnitude at which Kantara erupted, it will be difficult for the filmmaker-actor to return to these projects. The renowned actor also has a quite fascinating project called Rudraprayag in his vault. Rishab has stated several times that Rudraprayag is his dream project. Hence, we should expect this initiative to come to life in the future.

ALSO READ: Prithviraj Sukumaran confirms collaboration with Manjummel Boys actor Khalid Rahman; DEETS inside