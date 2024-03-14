Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Farzi to The Railway Men, nominees for Best Series OTT

The highly anticipated Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 are just around the corner, and the excitement is palpable. Following two successful editions, the star-studded event returns for the third time on March 18, 2024, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. Anticipation is at an all-time high as attendees eagerly await what promises to be a mesmerizing evening.

As we count down the days to the prestigious awards ceremony, the nominees for all categories have already been announced. In this article, we're thrilled to present the list of nominees for the Best Series OTT category: Farzi, The Railway Men, Kaala Paani, Taali, Asur 2, Scoop.

Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Nominees for Best Series OTT

1. Farzi

Farzi, a dark comedy series, is the brainchild of Raj and DK. With an ensemble cast featuring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, and Raashii Khanna, the series delves into the intriguing world of counterfeit money. Released in 2023, this eight-part series garnered positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

The narrative revolves around Sunny, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor, an aspiring artist grappling with the harsh realities of poverty in India. Determined to keep his grandfather's printing press afloat, Sunny embarks on a risky journey into the realm of counterfeit currency alongside his loyal friend, Firoz. However, their ambitions clash with those of Mansoor, a formidable gangster,

It's a series that has left a lasting mark on viewers, making its inclusion in our nominations list a must.

2. The Railway Men

Our next nominee is The Railway Men, a compelling miniseries featuring a stellar cast including R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Mandira Bedi, among others. Produced by Aditya Chopra of YRF in collaboration with Netflix, this four-part series, directed by Shiv Rawail, sheds light on the heroic efforts of a group of railway workers during the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

Released in November 2023, The Railway Men quickly gained widespread acclaim, becoming an instant hit among domestic audiences and gradually garnering attention worldwide. It has received rave reviews and has dominated global charts for nearly three months, making history by consistently holding a spot in the Top 3 on Global Top Shows.

3. Kaala Paani

Next on our list of nominations is Kaala Paani, a gripping series that unfolds against the backdrop of a mysterious illness striking the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. As the inhabitants grapple with the deadly outbreak, a frantic battle for survival ensues alongside a desperate quest to uncover a cure.

The first season of Kaala Paani features an impressive ensemble cast, including Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Vikas Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Poornima Indrajith, among others.

4. Asur 2

The first season of Asur starring Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Anupriya Goenka, Sharib Hashmi, and Riddhi Dogra, garnered widespread acclaim for its gripping storyline and compelling characters.

Ending on a cliffhanger, it left viewers eagerly anticipating the next chapter. Season 2 picks up right where the first left off, delving deeper into the aftermath of the case and exploring the personal and professional struggles faced by the CBI officers involved.

This thrilling series, which kept viewers on the edge of their seats with its twists and turns, is a standout contender for recognition as the best OTT series.

5. Scoop

The next nominee on our list is Scoop, a riveting series starring Karishma Tanna, Harman Baweja, and a talented ensemble cast. The series centers around the shocking murder of a journalist, which catapults a crime reporter into the complex web of police investigations, media frenzy, and the dark underbelly of the Mumbai underworld.

