15 best Swades dialogues that capture true essence of India

Swades' dialogues make us forget fancy spaceships for a second. The movie is all about a brilliant scientist, Mohan (played by the one and only Shah Rukh Khan), who ditches NASA to find his childhood caretaker in a tiny Indian village. Swades: We, the People (directed by Ashutosh Gowariker in 2004) is more than just a search though. It's a wake-up call for Mohan, as he faces the harsh realities of rural life. But what truly steals the show are the Swades dialogues.

Powerful and moving, they explore what it means to love your country, who you are, and the responsibility we all share to make things better. Mohan meets a spirited teacher, Gita (Gayatri Joshi), who challenges his whole perspective on India. He tries to bring change with clever ideas, but of course, things aren't that simple.

With stellar performances, A.R. Rahman's beautiful music, and those unforgettable Swades dialogues, this movie will stay with you long after the credits roll.

15 best Swades movie dialogues that will take you back in time

1. Main nahi manta hamara desh duniya ka sabse mahaan desh hai. Lekin yeh zaroor manta hoon ki hum mein kabliyat hai, taqat hai, apne desh ko mahaan banane ki Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Presenter - Shah Rukh Khan

I don't believe our country is the best country in the world ... but I do believe ... that we have the potential and the strength, to make our country the best

Advertisement

2. Mann se Raavan joh nikale ... Ram uske mann mein hai

Presenter - Shah Rukh Khan

Ram lives in the heart of one ... who removes Raavan from their heart

3. Jab bhi hum muqabale mein dabne lagte hai ... tok hum ek hi cheez ka aadhaar lete hai ... sanskar, parampara

Presenter - Shah Rukh Khan

Whenever we are under pressure in a competition ... then we always say one thing ... culture, tradition

4. Apne hi paani mein pighal jaana barf ka muqaddar hota hai

Presenter - Unknown

It is the destiny of ice to melt in its own water

5. Hum sab ek doosre ko dosh de rahe hai ... jab ki sachchai yeh hai ki ... hum sab hi doshi hai

Presenter - Shah Rukh Khan

We all are blaming each other ... when the truth is that ... we all are culprits

6. Mere aasuyon ka swad ... mere mann ka namak hi samajhta hai

Presenter - Unknown

Only the salt of my heart ... can understand the taste of my tears

7. Joh kabhi nahi jati, us hi ko jaati kehte hai

Presenter - Unknown

The thing that never goes, that thing is called caste

ALSO READ: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan shot iconic ‘sattar minute’ scene from Chak De India in one take?

8. Apni chaukhat ka diya ... giving light to neighbor's house

Presenter - Daya Shankar Pandey

The lamp on my doorstep ... is giving light to my neighbor's house

9. Apne aangan ki bedh doosre ke ghar mein phale phoole toh ... ghar ke armaan maati mein mil jaate hai

Presenter - Daya Shankar Pandey

If the sheep of my courtyard is living and growing in someone else's house ... then the wishes of my home will get mixed in clay

Advertisement

10. Sher aur bakri ek ghat par paani nahi pee sakat hai

Presenter - Unknown

A tiger and a sheep, cannot drink water on the same mountain

11. You know what you are going to lose, I know what I am going to gain!

Presenter - Shah Rukh Khan

12. Hum aapas mein ladte rehte hain, jab hamein ladna chahiye ashiksha ke khilaaf, badhti hui aabadi, bhrashtachaar ke khilaaf. Yahan jaati ke aadhar pe bhed bhav ho rahein hain. Dalit Brahmin ko dosh deta hai, zamindar kisaan ko dosh deta hai par unka hak nahin deta. Phir hum mahaan kaise hue?

Presenter - Shah Rukh Khan

We keep fighting among ourselves when we should be fighting against illiteracy, the growing population, and corruption. There is discrimination based on caste here. The Dalit blames the Brahmin, and the landlord blames the farmer but does not give them their rights. Then how did we become great?

13. Bhaisaab kitan gyan deti hai, sanskar deti hai.. Agar aap inki izzat karna jante he nahi hai toh aaye hi kyu ha?

Presenter - Gita

Books impart so much knowledge and culture. If you don't know how to respect them, why come here at all?

14. Hamare Maa Baap hamein utna he laad pyar se padhate likhaate hai, aur wo yahi chahte hai ki hum swabhimaan, azadi aur atma nirbharta se jiye

Presenter - Gita

Our parents raise us with so much love and care, and they only want us to live with self-respect, freedom, and self-reliance

14. Mod galat nahi hotey, insan galat hotey hai..

Presenter - Unknown

Turns are not wrong, humans are wrong..

Swades dialogues and the movie itself is a heartwarming journey that will make you laugh, cry, and question your own definition of patriotism. With Shah Rukh Khan's charm, Ashutosh Gowariker's direction, and A.R. Rahman's soulful music, this movie is a true gem. But it's the Swades dialogues that linger – sparking conversations about identity, responsibility, and the power of community. Don't miss this one!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s performance on Zinda Banda: ‘Wish had done it…’