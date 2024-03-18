Rukmini Vasanth in consideration for female lead in Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1? Here's what we know

Rishab Shetty is one of the biggest names in the Kannada film industry. The actor, who received widespread acclaim with his 2022 film Kantara, is currently working on the film’s prequel, titled Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1.

Needless to say there have been several speculations regarding the film, and fans are eagerly waiting for official updates from the film’s makers. As per the latest update, it has been reported that Rukmini Vasanth, known for her performance in the Rakshit Shetty starrer Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, is in talks to play the female lead. It is also said that the actress has gone through multiple screen tests for the role. However, official confirmation regarding her part in the film is yet to be revealed by the makers.

What we know about Kantara: Chapter 1 so far

As mentioned earlier, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, or simply called Kantara: Chapter 1 for convenience, is a prequel to the 2022 fantasy action thriller film. Apart from starring in the film, Rishab Shetty is directing it as well.

If speculations are to be believed, Rishab Shetty will be playing a massive role in the film, and will be seen as Lord Shiva. It is also fairly well known that the actor is a Lord Shiva devotee himself. Further, it is understood that the film is set between 300 and 401 AD during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty in the present-day Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka. In November 2023, the makers of the film released a short first-look teaser of the film, which showed Rishab Shetty in a fierce avatar, staring at the moon. It was also seen that his body was covered with blood and that he held a Trishul, Lord Shiva’s weapon of choice, in one of his hands. Nonetheless, official confirmation regarding the actor-director’s role in the film is yet to be revealed by the makers.

The film has been bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur under the banner of Hombale Films, with Ajaneesh Loknath returning as the music composer. Aravind S Kashyap cranks the camera for the film as well.

Rukmini Vasanth on the workfront

Rukmini Vasanth is one of the most promising names in the Kannada film industry at present. The actress received widespread acclaim for her performance as Priya in the 2023 Kannada film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello.

The actress will next be seen in the Sriimurali starrer Bagheera. Apart from that, the actress is also slated to make her Tamil debut alongside Vijay Sethupathi, in the upcoming film tentatively titled VJS51. Furthermore, it is understood that Rukmini Vasanth will also be seen in Sivakarthikeyan’s next with AR Murugadoss, tentatively titled SK23.

