Did you know Rishab Shetty has been a Yakshagana enthusiast since sixth grade? DEETS

Rishab Shetty is undeniably one of the most prominent figures in Indian cinema, thanks to his roles in films like Kantara. He's not just a talented actor, but also a visionary director and storyteller.

Though, how many knew that the exceptional actor was also an ardent follower of the traditional art form Yakshagana? The actor had ventured into the world of entertainment at a ripe age when he started following folk art. Speaking on the same, Rishab said, "My journey as an artist started when I was in 6th standard when I performed Yakshagana. Since then I always dreamt of bringing folklore of my region to the big screen for the world to see."

Rishab Shetty being an ardent follower of Yakshagana

For those who are unaware of the art form, Yakshagana is a traditional folklore dance that is indigenous to Karnataka. The art combines several different elements like music, dance, costume, and dialogue to present a story. The dances are usually held in Hindu temples and performed by all-male dance troupes.

The same dance form was used by Rishab Shetty in his global sensation film Kantara during the track of Varaharoopam. Moreover, the actor had also presented it live during the Amazon Prime Video event for the film's prequel.

The film Kantara, which was released back in 2022, was an action thriller film starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role, who also wrote and directed the movie. The film features Rishab in a dual role where he plays the central character of Siva, a Kambala champion who goes head to head with a forest officer. The film presented a deep-rooted story embedded in the traditions and mythology of the land.

RIshab Shetty’s next

Rishab Shetty is next set to appear in the lead role for the film Kantara: Chapter 1. This film is believed to be a prequel to the 2022 film and takes place during the rule of Kadambas of Banavasi. Interestingly, Rishab Shetty is not only acting in it but also writing and directing the movie. The casting process is still ongoing, adding to the excitement surrounding this project.

The movie's initial glimpse and teaser came out in November of last year, causing quite a stir and generating a lot of buzz for the project.

