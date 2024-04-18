Kantara actor Rishab Shetty meets Malayalam star Mohanlal; calls it ‘an honor and a pleasure’

Rishab Shetty is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the Kannada film industry at present. The actor, who rose to popularity with his 2022 film Kantara, is currently working on its prequel, titled Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1.

Recently, Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi took to social media to reveal that they met Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. The two legends were seen in simple traditional outfits, with dhotis and shirts. Taking to his Instagram, the Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana actor wrote:

“An honor and a pleasure to meet the legendary @mohanlal sir!”

Check out the post below:

Rishab Shetty on the workfront

As mentioned earlier, Rishab Shetty is currently working on the prequel to his 2022 film Kantara, titled Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1. The film is touted to be a fantasy action film, which also features the actor in the lead role.

If rumors are to be believed, the film is set between the 300 and 401 AD, during the Kadamba rule in the present day Uttar Kannada. Further, it is also speculated that the actor will be portraying a massive role in the film, and will be seen as Lord Shiva in the film. It is also pretty well known that Rishab Shetty, in real life, is a devout devotee of Lord Shiva. However, official confirmation regarding his role in the film is yet to be received from the makers.

The film has been bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur under the banner of Hombale Films, while Ajaneesh Loknath will be composing the film’s music. Aravind S Kashyap cranks the camera for the film.

Mohanlal on the workfront

Mohanlal was last seen in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s latest film Malaikottai Vaaliban. The film, which hit the theaters on January 25th, received mixed to positive responses from the audience. However, fans as well as critics praised the actor’s performance in the film.

The actor currently has a myriad of projects lined up ahead of him, including Ram, which will be helmed by Jeethu Joseph, Rambaan which will be helmed by Joshiy, as well as the highly anticipated L2 - Empuraan, which is a sequel of his 2019 film Lucifer. The film is helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, as his third directorial venture.

In addition to this, Mohanlal is also working on his directorial debut titled Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure, written by Jijo Punnoose. The film is expected to hit the theaters later this year.

