8 must-watch Bollywood sports movies for inspiring experience

There's nothing quite like experiencing sports firsthand, but watching sports movies comes close. Films centered around the lives of sporting heroes often tell tales of grit, determination, and achievement against all odds—the full spectrum of emotions that make sports so captivating. With the perfect blend of elements, they often become box office blockbusters! Here's a curated list of the best Bollywood sports movies that every sports enthusiast should watch.

8 inspiring Bollywood sports movies you can't miss

1. Chak De! India (2007)

IMDB Rating: 8.1 / 10

8.1 / 10 Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Sagrika Ghatge, Shilpa Shukla, Vibha Chibber

Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Sagrika Ghatge, Shilpa Shukla, Vibha Chibber Director: Shimit Amin

Shimit Amin Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Chak De! India offers a compelling storyline that warms even the coldest hearts. The film follows India's women's hockey team as they defy the odds to win the World Cup. Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of a troubled former player turned coach adds depth to the story, ending in a satisfying victory over Australia in the final match. King Khan's memorable Sattar Minute speech further elevates the movie's appeal, making it one of the best sports movies in India.

2. Dangal (2016)

IMDB Rating: 8.3 / 10

8.3 / 10 Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Suhani Bhatnagar, Sakshi Tanwar, Aparshakti Khurana

Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Suhani Bhatnagar, Sakshi Tanwar, Aparshakti Khurana Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Dangal portrays the inspiring journey of the Phogat family, particularly focusing on Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, guided by their father, Mahavir Singh Phogat.

The film showcases Mahavir's unwavering determination to see his daughters succeed in wrestling, despite facing personal setbacks in his own career. Receiving widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics alike, Dangal stands out as one of the best sports movies Bollywood has ever made.

3. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

IMDB Rating: 8.2 / 10

8.2 / 10 Movie Star Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Prakash Raj, Dalip Tahil,

Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Prakash Raj, Dalip Tahil, Director: Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra

Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra Year of release: 2013

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag chronicles the remarkable journey of Milkha Singh, the celebrated Indian sprinter who achieved success at the Commonwealth Games and multiple Asian Games.

Led by Farhan Akhtar in the role of Milkha Singh, the film provides an unflinching portrayal of the athlete's tumultuous upbringing amidst the backdrop of partition. Regarded as one of the finest Bollywood sports movies, the film is based on the autobiographical book The Race of My Life, co-authored by Milkha Singh and his daughter.

4. Gold (2018)

IMDB Rating: 7.3 / 10

7.3 / 10 Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Sunny Kaushal, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Nikita Dutta

Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Sunny Kaushal, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Nikita Dutta Director: Reema Kagti

Reema Kagti Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Gold offers a fictionalized portrayal of India's inaugural national hockey team and their historic triumph at the 1948 Summer Olympics, marking the country's first gold medal in the post-independence era.

Led by Akshay Kumar in the role of the fictional character Tapan Das, the film not only captures the exhilarating journey of the team's Olympic victory but also delves into 12 years of India's history, providing context to the socio-political backdrop of the time. It stands out as one of the finest Indian sports movies.

5. Paan Singh Tomar (2012)

IMDB Rating: 8.2 / 10

8.2 / 10 Movie Star Cast: Irrfan Khan, Mahie Gill, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Brijendra Kala, Vipin Sharma

Irrfan Khan, Mahie Gill, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Brijendra Kala, Vipin Sharma Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia

Tigmanshu Dhulia Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, Netflix

Paan Singh Tomar goes beyond the typical sports movie formula by showing us the harsh reality that often follows victory. It shines a light on how national sports champions can be neglected and forced into odd jobs just to get by. Irrfan Khan's powerful performance as a former athlete turned bandit is a stark commentary on our society today. This film is a must-watch for anyone interested in sports-related movies that tackle real-life issues.

6. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

IMDB Rating: 8 / 10

8 / 10 Movie Star Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Bhumika Chawla, Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma

Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Bhumika Chawla, Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma Director: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story follows the life of the legendary Indian cricketer, M.S. Dhoni. It showcases his relentless dedication to earning a spot on the Indian cricket team and his dream of representing his nation. Sushant Singh Rajput's performance is unforgettable, making it one of the best sports movies in Hindi.

7. Apne (2007)

IMDB Rating: 6.1 / 10

6.1 / 10 Movie Star Cast: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Katrina Kaif, Divya Dutta, Kirron Kher

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Katrina Kaif, Divya Dutta, Kirron Kher Director: Anil Sharma

Anil Sharma Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Apne is a timeless movie centered around a family of boxers. Dharmendra, the legendary actor, portrays the role of a former boxer falsely accused of doping. Determined to restore his reputation, he endeavors to train his two sons to win the championship. The film beautifully captures their journey of struggle, hard work, and eventual triumph. It stands as one of the best sports movies in Bollywood.

8. Lagaan (2001)

IMDB Rating: 8.1 / 10

8.1 / 10 Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Yashpal Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Yashpal Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Lagaan is a groundbreaking film that not only transformed the landscape of sports movies but also showcased the global impact of Indian cinema. A great Indian sports movie, it features well-defined villains and heroes, accompanied by an epic score by A.R. Rahman. Aamir Khan leads the charge as he captains a team tasked with winning a cricket match against the oppressive British officials to secure a three-year tax exemption for their village.

There you have it - the best sports movies in Bollywood. We hope you enjoyed our selection! Now, it's time to grab a tub of popcorn, settle in, and enjoy these captivating tales of triumph, perseverance, and inspiration on the big screen.

