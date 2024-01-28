Renowned Pakistani singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is one of the much-loved singers across the globe. He has also delivered his melodious voice in several super-hit Bollywood songs. Recently, the singer engulfed himself in a controversy after a video of him assaulting his disciple went viral on the internet. In response to this, the Mann Ki Lagan singer issued a clarification video addressing the dispute.

Rahar Fateh Ali Khan's video thrashing his disciple goes viral

A video has been widely circulated on the internet that shows Pakistani singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan brutally thrashing his disciple with his shoe. In the video, the singer is seen repeatedly hitting and slapping the man while inquiring about his ‘bottle’. The man is seen beseeching the singer, stating that he has no idea about it. Furthermore, a couple of people were seen intervening as they tried to pull the singer to save the man.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan clarifies the incident

Hours later, the singer released a clarification video on his official Instagram handle. In the video, Khan remarked that it was a personal matter between an ‘ustad’ and his ‘shagird’ (teacher and his disciple). The video features the man whom he was seen beating up and his father as well.

The singer defended by stating, “The videos you are seeing are a personal issue between an ustad and shagird.” He introduces the man as his disciple and another man standing beside him as his father. The singer continues by stating, “He is like my son. This is how the relationship is between a teacher and his disciple. If a disciple does something good, I shower my love on him. If he does something wrong, he is punished.

Take a look:

Further, the man who claimed to be the disciple explained that the bottle about which is being talked about contained holy water from a religious cleric who recited verses over it. He went on to admit that he had misplaced the bottle, which led to the incident. He went on to state, “He's like my father. He loves us a lot. Whoever spread this video is trying to defame my ustad.”

Rahat also claimed that he had apologized to the disciple right after the incident. Moreover, the disciple’s father also defended the singer, as he emphasized the relation between an ‘ustad’ and ‘shagird’ in the Qawwali realm. The video concludes with the singer’s driver testifying that he has never been mistreated by the O Re Piya singer.

