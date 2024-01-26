Athiya Shetty gushes over hubby KL Rahul as he hits two back-to-back sixes in Test Match in Hyderabad; PIC

KL Rahul, the Indian batsman and Athiya Shetty's spouse, is currently holding a significant position in the batting lineup at number four, a spot typically occupied by Virat Kohli. In the first session of Day 2 of the first Test in Hyderabad, the cricketer showcased his exceptional skills by scoring a resilient half-century and hitting two effortless sixes. Overwhelmed by her husband's performance, the actress couldn't contain her excitement and expressed her joy on her Instagram stories.

Athiya Shetty cheers hubby KL Rahul as he hits back-to-back sixes

Today, on January 26, Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram stories and shared a video clip posted on the official page of the Indian Cricket Team. The video features KL Rahul showcasing his proficient batting skills with two back-to-back sixes in his 50th Test Match.

In response, the proud wife couldn't help but gush over it as she posted it on her story. Instead of using words, she let the emoticon speak for itself. The actress from Hero added a golden starry eye emoji.

Take a look:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul share unseen wedding video on first anniversary

Athiya and KL Rahul, one of the most beloved couples in Bollywood, are frequently spotted supporting and delighting everyone with their cute pictures and videos. Recently, on January 23, the couple celebrated their first year of wedded happiness. To mark this special occasion, they shared a previously unseen wedding video, showcasing their love and affection for each other.

Advertisement

The romantic video shows how KL Rahul was stunned to see Athiya as a bride. A romantic song plays in the background as the much-in-love couple share a long hug before tying the knot. The video ends with Athiya kissing KL Rahul on his nose, with the sun setting in the background on their wedding day.

Sharing the video, they wrote, "Finding you was like coming home (infinite)" Have a look:

For the uninitiated, Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23 last year in a private ceremony held at her father, Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple was in a relationship for about four years before deciding to take the next step and get married.

ALSO READ: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser: Disha Patani ‘can’t wait’ for rumored ex-beau Tiger Shroff-Akshay Kumar starrer