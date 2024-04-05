WATCH: Rajkummar Rao shines as Srikanth Bolla in FIRST LOOK of Srikanth

Rajkummar Rao has stepped in the shoes of veteran industrialist Srikanth Bolla for his upcoming biopic titled Srikanth. The movie will arrive in the theaters on May 10 this year and also stars actors Jyothika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. Earlier today, Rao’s first look as Srikanth was released and it's captivating.

Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth first look OUT

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, Rajkummar Rao shared a video, giving a glimpse of his first look from the upcoming biopic of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The video features the actor in and as Srikanth, running towards the end goal, expressing sheer joy on his face. The short clip draws to an end with the title and release date appearing on screen.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Rao wrote, "A journey that will inspire you to open your eyes! Aap sabka nazariya badalne aa raha hai #Srikanth. Releasing in cinemas on 10th May 2024." Alaya F who also is a part of the movie shared the video on her Instagram with a similar caption.

Who was Srikanth Bolla?

Srikanth Bolla is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder of Bollant Industries, an organization that employs unskilled and differently-abled individuals to manufacture eco-friendly products. Born visually impaired in 1992 in a small village near Hyderabad, India, Srikanth's life has been an inspiring journey.

Despite being born into a family of farmers in a society where disabilities were often seen as a curse, Srikanth refused to let his visual impairment define his capabilities or limit his ambitions. Facing discrimination and exclusion from the mainstream education system, he fought for his right to education and eventually became the first international blind student to study at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States.

Srikanth's entrepreneurial journey began after his return to India, where he aimed to create inclusive employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Srikanth Bolla's story is not just one of personal success but also serves as a powerful example of how determination, education, and inclusive thinking can drive social change. The Rajkummar Rao starrer will pay tribute to his glorious life.

Alaya F on working with Rajkummar Rao in Srikanth

Recently while talking to News18, Alaya F had called herself grateful for sharing screen with Rajkummar Rao. She said, “Whatever I’ve shot for so far has been a wonderful experience. The team is lovely. Raj is just incredible. Jyothika ma’am is lovely and wonderful. We met at a dinner when everyone came together where we were just sitting together and chatting. Everyone at that table was having discussions on the industry and I was there just listening to them, absorbing all of it and trying to learn. It was quite amazing.”

More about Srikanth

Bankrolled by T-Series in collaboration with Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the movie is being directed by Tushar Hiranandani under the script of Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit.

