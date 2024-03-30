Rajkummar Rao-Alaya F’s next film Srikanth on industrialist Srikanth Bolla gets name change, to release on THIS date

Rajkummar Rao’s fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming project Srikanth. Ever since the film was announced, they have been elated. The film which also stars Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar, and Jyotika was earlier titled as Sri. The actor will be playing the titular role in the film and it is said to be a biography of industrialist Srikant Bholla who is visually impaired. Well, today the actor shared the new release date of the film and informed about the change of the title as well.

Rajkummar Rao shares poster of Sri

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajkummar Rao shared a poster of the film that had the name of the film and the release date mentioned on it. The poster read ‘Rajkummar Rao in & as Srikanth.’ According to ANI, the film was earlier all set to release on February 15. But now it will hit the screens on May 10, 2024.

Sharing the update, Rajkummar Rao captioned the poster as, “A remarkable true story that will open your eyes! #Srikanth, earlier titled SRI, releasing on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, 10th May 2024.”

Check it out:

Srikanth is reportedly based on the life of industrialist Srikant Bholla who is visually impaired. Bholla is the founder of the Bhollant Industries and was also the first blind student in Management Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Also starring Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar, the film was initially supposed to be released in September last year which then changed to February this year and now May.

Advertisement

Many celebrities took to the comments section to show their excitement for the film. Adarsh Gourav wrote, “Waiting for this eagerly bhai” with three red heart emojis. Sikander Kher wrote, “All the best brother”.

Rajkummar Rao’s work front

Rajkummar was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's 2023 drama film Bheed which was set around the COVID-19-induced lockdown in 2020. Apart from that, he also appeared in Raj and DK's crime comedy series Guns and Gulaabs which was well received. He will be next seen in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor, Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor, and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Triptii Dimri.

ALSO READ: PIC: Rajkummar Rao shares heartfelt post on mother's 8th death anniversary; Ayushmann Khurrana, Vikrant Massey react