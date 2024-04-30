Suriya and Jyothika are unarguably one of the most loved couples in the Indian Film industry right now. Both the actors have, on many occasions, praised one another for being the perfect partner for each other.

But things have not always been smooth sailing for the two lovebirds. From their initial love affair to Suriya’s father Sivakumar’s disapproval of their union, and their marriage in 2003, the couple’s journey has been a rocky road. However, despite everything, this couple has managed to stick together through thick and thin.

Today, we look at the couple’s journey, from how they first met to their marriage, and much more. Keep reading!

When did Suriya and Jyothika first meet?

As many are already aware, Suriya and Jyothika first met on the sets of the Tamil film Poovellam Kettuppar in 1999. Suriya had already done a few movies by then but this was one of Jyothika’s first Tamil movies, making it hard for her to adjust to the language.

Originally hailing from Mumbai, Jyothika Sadanah was a Hindi speaker and found it hard to mouth Tamil dialogues. But, it was Suriya who played a crucial role in ensuring that Jyothika felt comfortable.

How did love blossom between Suriya and Jyothika?

Impressed by her efforts to learn the Tamil language, Suriya slowly started developing feelings of affection for the actress. Soon, both Suriya and Jyothika grew to great heights in their respective careers.

Later in 2003, Suriya and Jyothika acted in the film Kaakha Kaakha, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. It is believed that the couple started dating during the filming of Kaakha Kaakha.

Since then, the couple has worked together in several other films such as Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, Perazhagan, Maayavi, and so on.

Jyothika and Suriya’s marriage

Suriya and Jyothika’s relationship, although beautiful, has not been smooth sailing, mostly due to external reasons. It has been reported on many occasions that Suriya’s father Sivakumar objected to their marriage initially due to differences on religious grounds. However, later, Sivakumar agreed to their union.

On September 11, 2006, Suriya and Jyothika tied the knot in Chennai amidst the presence of several celebrities.

Suriya and Jyothika’s happy family

Suriya and Jyothika have two kids, a daughter, Diya, and a son, Dev. Recently, owing to some tension between Suriya and his father, Jyotika moved to Mumbai with her kids, in an attempt to raise them in an amicable environment.

All is fine between Suriya and Jyothika of course, who have made many public appearances since.

