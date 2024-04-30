Srikanth's Rajkumar Rao recalls getting replaced in many films during initial days: 'Some other big actors wanted to...'

Renowned for his versatility, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is currently gearing up for his upcoming release, titled Srikanth. The film stars Rao alongside actress Jyothika. The movie's teaser, songs, and posters have already generated significant buzz within the industry. Ahead of the release, Rao spoke candidly about his initial struggles in Bollywood during a recent interview.

Rajkummar Rao opens up on getting replaced by big actors

In a recent conversation with IndiaToday.in, Rajkummar Rao got candid about his early days in Industry and said, "Initially I was replaced from a couple of films, because some other big actors wanted to do it. I was like, 'Wow, this also happens here.'"

He further revealed, "Apart from being replaced, a lot of people would often see me in a certain way. Because I came from a small town, they looked at me in a certain way. They would even question how I could be a lead actor in a film. But there were also people who would say, 'Oh you come from a small town, you are an outsider, but we will make you a lead actor."

About Srikanth

Srikanth is reportedly based on the life of industrialist Srikant Bholla who is visually impaired. Bholla is the founder of the Bhollant Industries and was also the first blind student in Management Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Also starring Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar, the film was initially supposed to be released in September last year which then changed to February this year and now May. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao on the work front

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's 2023 drama film Bheed which was set around the COVID-19-induced lockdown in 2020. Apart from that, he also appeared in Raj and DK's crime comedy series Guns and Gulaabs which was well received. He will be next seen in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor, Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor, and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Triptii Dimri.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao-Alaya F’s next film Srikanth on industrialist Srikanth Bolla gets name change, to release on THIS date