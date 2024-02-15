When Ajay Devgn had to face the anger of Milan Luthria because of date issues; here's how the star responded

Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Milan Luthria share a strong bond of friendship. 25 years earlier, they did Kachche Dhaage which was their first film together, and then later they worked together for Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010) and Baadshaho (2017) as well. As Kachche Dhaage completes 25 years, Luthria recalled the memories related to the film and also shared an interesting story of getting angry with the star.

When Milan Luthria visited Ajay Devgn's film sets and blasted him

Milan Luthria recalled the time when he was waiting to start Kachche Dhaage with Ajay Devgn but the star wasn't allocating his dates. During an interview with Showsha, the filmmaker said, “I remember one day when Ajay said to me, ‘I will do your film.’ At that time, he was very busy, so I kept waiting for my date to come. One day, I got very angry, so I went to his set, where he was shooting a different film. I said, ‘You’ve been saying for six months that my film will start. Will you start shooting my film or not? Tell me clearly.’”

Further talking about Ajay's response he said that he countered me with a question, "'Do you consider me a friend or not?’ I said, ‘Yes, I consider you a friend.’ Then he said, ‘Then sit in your car and go home. Your film will start in two months.’ We started from there, and our friendship has become very deep.” added Luthria.

Advertisement

More about Kachche Dhaage

Released in 1999, Kachche Dhaage is about two step-brothers Aftab (Ajay Devgn) and Dhananjay (Saif Ali Khan) who dislike each other but have to forget the hate and work together to come out of a crisis. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film had Manisha Koirala and Namrata Shirodkar as lead heroines.

Ajay Devgn and Milan Luthria's professional bond

After Kachche Dhaage, Ajay Devgn and Milan Luthria collaborated again in 2010 for Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai which became one of the most loved films of that year. Ajay's character of Sultan Mirza became iconic and his dialogue "Dua mein yaad rakhna" became immensely popular among the audience. Their 2017 film Baadshaho couldn't do as well. Ajay even admitted having a fight with Milan because of the way it was promoted.

During a group interview for his film Golmaal Again, Ajay mentioned that the first trailer and the first song of the film were liked by everyone including the multiplex audience. However, he said that the team went wrong with the material that came out after that as that was not something the multiplex audience wanted to watch. "I fought with the director as well, we had shot for something else but I don’t know why he didn’t include that in the end,” he said.

Well, Pinkvilla looks forward to seeing more interesting films from this duo.

ALSO READ: Shaitaan song Khushiyaan Bator Lo OUT: Ajay Devgn-Jyotika take joyful family trip before a stranger interrupts