Will Heeramandi star Sonakshi Sinha ever venture into politics? Here's what she says

Sonakshi Sinha is currently enjoying the appreciation pouring in for her latest released web show, Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She was seen essaying the role of Fareedan and her captivating portrayal has been garnering significant praise from the audiences.

The actress has solidified her presence as an established actress with a variety of roles over the years. Her father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha is also a celebrated member of Bollywood who is also a renowned politician. Does the Heeramandi actress also have any aspiration to be a politician? Read on to know.

Heeramandi star Sonakshi Sinha reacts to plans of being a politician

In a recent conversation with Raj Shamani, Sonakshi Sinha was asked if she would like to venture into politics. The actress humorously remarked, “No, fir vahan bhi tum nepotism nepotism karoge (No, there also you will point out nepotism).”

The actress further mentioned that she has seen her father being a 'people's person' and opposed to that she is a very private person. She admits to not having the qualities that a politician must have. According to her, one has to be very open and close to people and appeal to them.

She said, “All jokes aside, I don’t think I would because I’ve seen my dad do it. I don’t think I have the aptitude for it. My dad is a very people’s person. I am a very private person, and you’ve to be a people’s person, you’ve to be there for them and this could be anyone strangers from every part of the country, and I’ve seen my dad do that, so I don’t think I have that in me.”

Sonakshi further continues by mentioning that she is ‘completely truly open’ to very few close people to her as she draws a contrast between the ‘basic’ and ‘first step’ to being a politician. She further asserted that as a politician, one must ‘appeal’ and ‘understand’ people and embrace their problems as their own. Thus, she believes she is not ‘able to or would be able’ to do so. “So, no point, no getting into something just for the sake of it,” she said on a concluding note.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is currently streaming on Netflix.

