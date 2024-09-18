Oh Na Ra and Shin Sung Rok to make special appearance as demons in Park Shin Hye's The Judge From Hell; see PICS

On September 18, The Judge From Hell unveiled an exciting first look at Shin Sung Rok and Oh Na Ra's special appearances in the upcoming fantasy drama. Set to premiere on September 21, the show stars Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young, but it’s these thrilling cameos that are adding a layer of intrigue and dark supernatural flair to the series.

Oh Na Ra takes on the role of Yustitia, a demon judge from hell, famously known as Lady Justice. In a twisted turn of fate, Yustitia is sentenced to inhabit the body of Kang Bit Na (played by Park Shin Hye), a human judge who tragically dies in an accident. Tasked with sending ten of the most despicable humans to hell, Yustitia's complex and commanding personality promises to leave viewers spellbound. The newly released stills show Oh Na Ra’s magnetic appearance as Yustitia, exuding a bold intensity that hints at her character’s bold personality and moral dilemmas.

Meanwhile, Shin Sung Rok steps into the chilling role of Bael, a high-ranking demon second-in-command in hell. His eerie gaze and sinister aura, captured in a first-look photo, have already sparked curiosity about his character's dark and formidable nature. With Shin Sung Rok’s reputation for bringing gravitas and menace to his roles, Bael is expected to be a standout figure in the drama's hellish hierarchy.

Take a sneak peek into Oh Na Ra and Shin Sung Rok’s cameo in The Judge From Hell here:

The Judge From Hell is an upcoming fantasy K-drama that intertwines the supernatural with gritty reality. Written by Jo Yi Soo and directed by Park Jin Pyo, the series stars Park Shin Hye as Kang Bit Na, a devil from hell who inhabits the body of a human judge. Tasked with punishing unrepentant criminals, Bit Na encounters Han Da On, a compassionate detective played by Kim Jae Young. Da On, a sharp yet kind investigator from the Violent Crimes Unit, carries a hidden pain that adds to his gentle demeanor. Together, they navigate a world where reality feels more hellish than the underworld, blurring the lines between good and evil.

As Bit Na embarks on a journey of moral transformation, The Judge From Hell delves into the complexities of justice, humanity, and redemption. Scheduled to air on SBS TV starting September 21, 2024, the series promises intense storytelling with supernatural twists and will also be available on Disney+ in select regions.

