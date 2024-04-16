Oh Yeon Soo reunites with Doctor Romantic's Han Suk Kyu after 31 years; to star in new thriller Such a Close Traitor

Oh Yeon Soo has been confirmed to lead Such a Close traitor alongside Han Suk Kyu, Han Ye Ri and Chae Won Bin. Here are all the details.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Updated on Apr 16, 2024  |  02:43 PM IST |  7.8K
Oh Yeon Soo, Han Suk Kyu
Oh Yeon Soo, Han Suk Kyu

Such a Close Traitor is a much-awaited thriller drama which will be starring Oh Yeon Soo, Han Suk Kyu, Han Ye Ri and Chae Won Bin. Anticipation runs high as Oh Yeon Soo and Han Suk Kyu will be reuniting on-screen after 31 years.

Oh Yeon Soo is known for her roles in Military Prosecutor Doberman, Triangle and more. The hype surrounding the project has gone up since the star cast has been confirmed.

Oh Yeon Soo joins Han Suk Kyu and Han Ye Ri for Such a Close Traitor

On April 16, MBC confirmed that Oh Yeon Soo will lead the drama Such a Close Traitor along with Han Suk Kyu, Han Ye Ri and Chae Won Bin. This marks a special moment as Oh Yeon Soo and Han Suk Kyu will be reuniting in 31 years. They had previously worked in the 1993 drama Son and Daughter. Oh Yeon Soo will be playing Han Suk Kyu's ex-wife in the upcoming project. 

More about Such A Close Traitor 

Such A Close Traitor is a much-awaited psychological thriller expected to be released in the second half of 2024. The drama tells the story of a top criminal profiler who faces a dilemma when he realizes that his daughter is connected to the case. 

The project is being directed by Song Yeon Hwa, who also created The Red Sleeve, When I Was the Most Beautiful and Hunted. Han Suk Kyu, Chae Won Bin, and Han Ye Ri will be taking on the main roles in the drama. 

Han Ye Ri shot to fame with the 2020 critically acclaimed film Minari. She has appeared in various dramas, including The Nokdu Flower, Switch: Change the World, My Unfamiliar Family, Hello, My Twenties, and more. 

Han Suk Kyu is a popular actor known for his roles in the Doctor Romantic series, Tree With Deep Roots, Secret Door, and more. Chae Won Bin has appeared in dramas like My Lovely Boxer, Strong Underdog, and more. 

ALSO READ: Dare to Love Me FIRST LOOK: Kim Myung Soo is wise and handsome in upcoming romance drama; confirms premiere on May 13

