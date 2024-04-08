Han Ye Ri and Chae Won Bin CONFIRMED to lead psychological thriller Such a Close Traitor alongside Han Suk Kyu

Such a Close Traitor is an upcoming psychological thriller set to release in the latter half of 2024. Han Ye Ri, Han Suk Kyu, and Chae Won Bin have been confirmed to play the lead roles in this much-anticipated drama. The hype surrounding the project has gone up since the star cast has been confirmed.

Han Ye Ri, Han Suk Kyu and Chae Won Bin to lead Such a Close Traitor

On April 8, MBC confirmed that Han Ye Ri and Chae Won Bin had joined Han Suk Kyu to take the lead in the psychological thriller Such a Cloase Traitor. Han Ye Ri will play a police officer on the Criminal Behavior Analysis team, and Han Suk Kyu will appear as the police team leader. Chae Won Bin will play the daughter of the team leader.

More about Such A Close Traitor

Such A Close Traitor is a much-awaited psychological thriller expected to be released in the second half of 2024. The drama tells the story of a top criminal profiler who faces a dilemma when he realizes that his daughter is connected to the case.

The project is being directed by Song Yeon Hwa, who also created The Red Sleeve, When I Was the Most Beautiful and Hunted. Han Suk Kyu, Chae Won Bin, and Han Ye Ri will be taking on the main roles in the drama.

Han Ye Ri shot to fame with the 2020 critically acclaimed film Minari. She has appeared in various dramas, including The Nokdu Flower, Switch: Change the World, My Unfamiliar Family, Hello, My Twenties, and more. Han Suk Kyu is a popular actor known for his roles in the Doctor Romantic series, Tree With Deep Roots, Secret Door, and more. Chae Won Bin has appeared in dramas like My Lovely Boxer, Strong Underdog, and more.

