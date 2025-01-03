Ok Taecyeon and Seohyun's The First Night With the Duke faces civil complaint over heritage site damage post KBS’ apology

The production team of The First Night With the Duke starring Ok Taecyeon and Seohyun is currently under scrutiny for damaging a cultural heritage site while filming. Initially, an architect who was visiting the site complained about it with photos showing the crew in action. Although KBS has apologized for the same, the team is facing another police complaint by a civilian.

According to an update on January 3, Mr. A filed a civil complaint with the Andong Police Station. He brought charges against KBS for violating the National Heritage Act. Through the Citizens' Petition Center, he wrote that even though the network is discussing on restoration process following the architect Min Seo Hong's complaint, it cannot be denied that the damage to cultural properties itself is an act that violates the law.

He emphasized that it is a serious criminal act by KBS, which is a public broadcasting station operated with citizens' license fees. "To neglect its duty to protect cultural heritage, which is a public asset, and to damage cultural properties for commercial purposes" is an unforgivable act, according to Mr. A. The police are currently reviewing the content of the complaints and an investigation will be launched accordingly. For the unversed, on January 2, architect Min Seo Hong who was visiting the UNESCO Heritage Site Byeongsanseowon Confucian Academy in Andong, made a shocking Facebook post. He claimed that he spotted the crew members nailing into the wooden exterior of the site. "Despite my protest, they reacted angrily", he said further providing a series of photos to back up his accusations.

He continued, "I asked the staff, 'Is it okay to damage cultural assets like that?' but the staff responded as if they were annoyed, 'We've already received permission from Andong City,' and 'If you have any questions, why don't you just ask the city hall?"

His shocking revelations caused a massive public outrage. Following that the production was halted and KBS issued a public apology. "We are currently working to fully understand the details of the incident and are discussing the best possible methods for restoration," the broadcasting network stated.

However, seems like they might face legal actions from the accuser as the backlash continues.

