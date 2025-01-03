Krystal Jung and Shin Seung Ho in talks lead reinterpretation of 2009 film Wish; Jung Woo to join as cast and co-director

Krystal Jung is getting ready for her highly-anticipated film comeback. As per the latest reports, she will be seen in the lead role in an upcoming film Audition 109. Shin Seung Ho, known for Alchemy of Souls, will also join her, while Jung Woo is in talks to co-direct the project.

According to K-media reports on January 3. Reply 1994 star Jung Woo will star as the lead character in the upcoming film Audition 109. It is a reinterpreted work of the 2009 film Wish, where the actor played the main role as well. This time, he is also in talks to take the co-director's chair. Meanwhile, Krystal Jung and Shin Seung Ho are also in discussions about taking on the lead roles in this upcoming film.

Audition 109 will follow the story of the main character Shin Chan, who moves to Seoul for a change. While searching for a new direction in his life, he experiences love and friendship. It is said to be a sequel or a reinterpretation of the 2009 box-office hit Wish.

Jung Woo, who starred as the lead, will again take on the main role of Shin Chan in the upcoming adaption. He is a Grand Bell Award-winning actor who is known for his diverse range of works like Reply 1994, Cinderella Man, Dirty Money, Fate, and more. So, his addition to the cast lineup promises a great performance.

Meanwhile, former f(X) member Krystal Jung, known for starring in The Heirs, Police University, Prison Playbook, and more is set to take on the role of Min Hee, Shin Chan's girlfriend. Alchemy of the Souls star Shin Seung Ho will join them as Jang Jae, Shin Chan's best friend.

Actor Jung Woo is also set to make his directing debut with Audition 109. He will co-direct the work alongside Oh Sung Ho. In addition, the actor has also reportedly participated in preparing the screenplay. It is being said that he is pouring his soul into this new film as the story is related to his best work Wish.

Audition 109 will be produced by Pan Entertainment and Perfect Storm.

