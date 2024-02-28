Lee Jun Young, Lee Jae Wook, and Hong Su Zu form unexpected alliance to seize power in The Impossible Heir

The Impossible Heir, Disney's new series has unveiled thrilling stills from the first two episodes of its original series on its premiere day. These images showcase Lee Jun Young, Lee Jae Wook, and Hong Su Zu forming an unexpected alliance, promising an intriguing storyline to definitely check out.

The Impossible Heir new stills

On the premiere day of The Impossible Heir, newly released stills offer a glimpse into the challenging lives of Han Tae Oh (Lee Jae Wook), Kang In Ha (Lee Jun Young), and Na Hye Won (Hong Su Zu), who find themselves intricately connected. The stills from the first two episodes not only depict Han Tae Oh and Kang In Ha's initial encounter but also hint at a meeting with Na Hye Won at college. Before their involvement with Kangoh Group, these three individuals forge an unlikely alliance.

Armed with intelligence and courage, Han Tae Oh initiates contact with Kang In Ha, aiming to break free from his challenging circumstances. Meanwhile, seeking acknowledgment and recognition, Kang In Ha collaborates with Han Tae Oh, who approaches him under the guise of friendship. The released stills depict the budding friendship between Han Tae Oh and Kang In Ha during their school days as they embark on a project to inch closer to Kangoh Group.

More about The Impossible Heir

The Impossible Heir narrates the tale of three underdogs banding together to seize control of Korea's biggest conglomerate. Lee Jae Wook portrays Han Tae Oh, the offspring of a convicted felon, while Lee Jun Young embodies Kang In Ha, the unrecognized heir of the Kang Oh Group. Hong Su Zu completes the trio as Na Hye Won, burdened by her father's debts.

In his role as Han Tae Oh, Lee Jae Wook embodies a character marked by sharp intellect and calculated reasoning. Escaping his troubled past as the son of a criminal, Han Tae Oh seeks refuge by aligning himself with Kang In Ha, the unacknowledged heir of the Kang Oh Group. Together, they plot to overthrow the conglomerate's hierarchy, with Han Tae Oh's strategic prowess and stoic demeanor leading the charge.

Kang In Ha conceals profound desires beneath a pretend of nonchalance. As the overlooked illegitimate child of Kang Oh Group, South Korea's foremost conglomerate, he teams up with Han Tae Oh to ascend from the bottom rung to the top in pursuit of recognition. Although initially masking his ambitions behind a facade of indifference, Kang In Ha finds himself ensnared by his relentless drive to claim ownership of Kang Oh Group. The Impossible Heir will premiere on February 28 and air two episodes every Wednesday.

