Parasyte: The Grey actress Lee Jung Hyun announces pregnancy in variety show; confirms second baby with husband Park Yoo Jung

Lee Jung Hyun, a renowned face in the Korean entertainment industry, has made a surprising announcement during her variety show appearance. The actress confirmed that she is with a child. This will be her second pregnancy after her daughter’s birth in 2022.

On June 13, Lee Jung Hyun appeared in a trailer for KBS2 TV’s variety show Star’s Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant. During her appearance, she revealed good news saying that she is pregnant. ‘I’m expecting my second child’, the actress revealed with a big smile on her face.

The 44-year-old star said that she is really thankful for this gift, as she thought because of her age another pregnancy would be difficult.

More about Lee Jung Hyun's marriage and firstborn

In 2019, in a private ceremony, Lee Jung Hyun tied the knot with Park Yoo Jung, an orthopedic surgeon. On April 20, 2022, the couple welcomed their first child. The singer-actress’s agency confirmed that she gave birth to a daughter and the name was decided as Park Seo Ah.

In the Star’s Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant trailer, she appeared with her daughter and husband, showcasing her amazing family. The full episode will be aired on June 14 at 8:30 p.m. KST (5:00 p.m. IST) via KBS2 TV.

Who is Lee Jung Hyun?

Lee Jung Hyun is a hitmaker and a legendary singer who made her debut as a child actress in 1996. She quickly gained recognition for her outstanding talents. Throughout her prolific career, spanning over two decades, the actress shined bright bagging roles in acclaimed films and K-dramas, and taking home many accolades.

Some of her best films are A Petal (1996), Alice in Earnestland (2015), Peninsula (2020), Decision to Leave (2022), and more. Her K-drama appearances include Parasyte: The Greay (2024), The Family is Coming (2015), and more.

She also broadened her horizons starring in foreign language series like the Chinese drama Beautiful Heart (2003) and the Japanese show Rondo (2006).

On the musical work front, Lee Jung Hyun launched her singing career in 1999, with her debut album Let’s Go To My Star. She is highly regarded as the pioneer of the techno genre’s introduction to the K-pop industry. Over the years, she consistently produced chart-topping songs like Wa, Change, Crazy, Miro, Vogue It Girl, and more.

