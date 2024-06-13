Seolhyun in talks to join Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo in Show Business; will reunite with Summer Strike director

Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo are ready to showcase their on-screen synergy in a new modern historical drama titled Show Business. The latest report says, joining them is Seolhyun, known for Summer Strike. This will also mark her highly-anticipated small-screen return in 2 years.

On June 13, a Korean media outlet reported that Seolhyun is making final adjustments to star in Show Business. According to broadcasting officials, the actress will have an opportunity to revitalize her singing career through this drama.

Though many details about her character haven’t been disclosed yet, she is expected to portray a singer’s role as the narrative focuses on the same storyline.

In addition, if confirmed, Seolhyun will reunite with Summer Strike director Lee Yoon Jung in this drama as he is confirmed to helm Show Business.

More about Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo-led modern historical drama Show Business

Previously, reports emerged saying that Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo will join forces for Show Business. Shortly after, their respective agencies confirmed saying that both the stars have received offers to lead the drama.

This talented collaboration is expected to create a new box-office hit and fans can’t wait to witness the on-screen chemistry between the evergreen Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo.

Show Business is a modern historical drama set in the backdrop of the early entertainment industry in South Korea. The story revolves around singers who sang in the 8th U.S. Army and their stories to rise as people’s stars.

This drama is expected to deliver immense insights into the rapidly growing show business and its contribution to the economic boost in South Korea after the Korean War in the 50s.

The screenplay of this drama has been penned by celebrated screenwriter Noh Hee Kyung, known for Our Blues, Dear My Friends, That Winter, The Wind Blows, and more popular K-dramas. Joining her is director Lee Yoon Jung, who has worked on Summer Strike, Cheese in the Trap, Coffee Prince, and more.

According to reports, Show Business is in discussion to release an OTT platform.

Who is Seolhyun?

Seolhyun is a former member of the K-pop girl group AOA, who launched her acting career with a supporting role in 2012. She is best known for Summer Strike (2022), The Killer’s Shopping List (2022), My Country: The New Age (2019), and more K-dramas.

