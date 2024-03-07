Parasyte: The Grey Teaser: Jeon So Nee and Koo Kyo Hwan try to eliminate mysterious parasites threatening humans; Watch

Parasyte: The Grey is an upcoming science fiction horror which stars Koo Kyo Hwan, Jeon So Nee, and Lee Jung Hyun. The drama tells the story of alien parasites who come to Earth and try to take over the human race by invading their bodies. The story is based on the popular manga Parasite which already has a Japanese anime and live-action version. Here are the details.

Parasyte: The Grey teaser featuring Koo Kyo Hwan, Jeon So Nee, and Lee Jung Hyun

On March 7, Netflix released the teaser and the poster for their much-awaited horror drama Parasyte: The Grey which stars Koo Kyo Hwan, Jeon So Nee, and Lee Jung Hyun. In the teaser released, the parasites declare that they have to take over human bodies in order to live and that is their aim. Slowly, humans change into these parasite monsters. It is a battle between the humans and the parasites.

More about Parasyte: The Grey

Parasyte: The Grey will be streaming on Netflix from April 5. The upcoming drama is based on the manga Parasyte by Hitoshi Iwaaki.

The drama has been directed by Yeon Sang Ho. He is known for working on The Bequeathed, Train to Busan, Hellbound, and more. He also took part in the scriptwriting along with Ryu Yong Jae who is known to have worked on Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, My Holo Love, Monstrous, Peninsula, and more.

Parasyte: The Grey will star Koo Kyo Hwan, Jeon So Nee, and Lee Jung Hyun. Koo Kyo Han has acted in hits like D.P., Monstrous, Kill Bok Suk, and more. Jung So Nee has played the main role in Our Blooming Youth and Scripting Your Destiny. Lee Jung Hyun is known for The Night of the Undead, Peninsula, and Love, Again.

The science fiction horror follows the story of parasites that invade Earth from outer space and take over human bodies to gain power. Koo Kyu Hwan plays a man who goes on a quest to find his missing sister and on his journey has to fight the parasites. The Grey are an anti-parasite group who fight against them and Lee Jung Hyun plays their leader. Jeon So Nee plays a lady who is affected by the parasite but they cohabit the body together.

